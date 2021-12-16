India Post News Paper

We fought together, defeated oppressive forces: PM Modi on Swarnim Vijay Diwas

December 16
10:25 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces and said that together we fought and defeated oppressive forces.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji’s presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian.”
Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind will witness Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka today as a guest of honour.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemorates 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war and the formation of Bangladesh. Last year on 16 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala. The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war.

Today, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial. (ANI)

Tags
50th Victory Day celebrationsBangladeshBangladesh Independence DayBJPCongressIndia Bangladesh TiesIndiaFightsCoronaIndira GandhiNarendraModipoliticalRahul GandhiShiekh HasinaShiekh Mujibur RahmanSwarnim Vijay Diwas
