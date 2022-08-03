India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

We lost the game but did a lot of right things: Nicholas Pooran after loss to India in third T20I

We lost the game but did a lot of right things: Nicholas Pooran after loss to India in third T20I
August 03
13:36 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BASSETERRE: Following the seven wicket defeat to India in the third T20I, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said that even though his side lost the game, it did a lot of right things.

A brilliant half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and his stand with Shreyas Iyer powered India to a seven-wicket win over the hosts West Indies in the third T20I of five-match series on Wednesday.
“Felt we had to get early wickets. Didn’t do that. We felt like we had enough. India bowled well. Wicket was on the slower side, felt it was difficult to keep scoring on it. Would’ve been a different game had we got early wickets. We kept losing wickets in the middle overs. We lost the game but did a lot of right things. Felt like we were 10-15 runs short. But early wickets could’ve changed the game today,” said Pooran in a post-match presentation.

The hosts are bound to be unhappy with their performance as they lost the game due to losing a lot of early wickets and no major middle-order partnership. The West Indies put on a total of 164 runs in 20 overs with a major contribution from opener Kyle Mayers who scored 73 runs.

The West Indies got off to the good start as the opening duo Brandon King and Mayers gave their team a solid platform. King was dismissed by Pandya after scoring 20 runs.

Captain Nicholas Pooran scored 22 runs before being dismissed by Bhuvneshwar. Rovman Powell was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 23 runs in 13 deliveries. Shimron Hetmyer played a knock of 20 runs to give his team a respectable total as the lower order failed to click.

Chasing a target of 165, the Men in Blue got off to a great start as their openers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav started playing aggressively. Rohit gave India a quick start but retired hurt in the second over after seemingly pulling a muscle in his waist or side. Shreyas Iyer then came to bat and tried to anchor the innings with Suryakumar. The star batter of India Suryakumar brought up his half-century in 26 balls.

The duo took their team’s total beyond the 100-run mark. The partnership did not last long as Iyer was dismissed by Akeal Hosein after scoring 24 runs in 27 balls.

Iyer’s wicket brought Rishabh Pant to the crease to keep the momentum going. In the 14.3 over of the innings, Dominic Drakes gave his team a much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Suryakumar, who scored a superb 76 runs in 44 deliveries.

Hardik Pandya then came to the crease but his stint was cut short as Jason Holder sent him back into the pavilion after scoring four runs. Deepak Hooda then joined Pant at the crease. The duo took their team to a seven-wicket victory against the hosts with six balls remaining. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIICCIND Vs WINicholas PooranShreyas IyerSuryakumar YadavT20 WCT20 World CupWest Indies CricketWest Indies Cricket Team
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

Explore Purewins vast selection of cricketÂ betting rates where you can experience online cricket betting on all major cricket events. Purewin offers India’s most competitive cricket odds and you can place cricket bets, directly on your phone!

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.