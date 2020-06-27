India Post News Paper

We take decisions based on ground report, not by sitting in office: Modi

We take decisions based on ground report, not by sitting in office: Modi
June 27
14:46 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cited the role of ground reports behind every decision of the Central government. He said, “We have taken the decision not by sitting in comfortable government offices of Delhi but after feedback from the ground. This sentiment made it possible to open bank account of every Indian.”

Addressing the 90th birthday celebrations of Dr. Joseph Mara Thoma Metropolitan through video conferencing, Modi said, “The government of India does not discriminate between religion, gender, caste, creed or language. We directed to empower 130 crores Indias and our guiding light is the Constitution of India.”

The Prime Minister, while referring to the fight against the coronavirus, said that till now this fight has given good results in the country. He also stressed the need for people to be more careful.

He said, “Can we reduce the precautions? Absolutely not. We need to be more careful now by wearing masks, social distance, two yards difference, avoiding crowded places.”

The Prime Minister said that today over 8 crore families have smoke-free kitchens. More than 1.5 crore houses have been built and given to the homeless. India has Ayushman Bharat as the world’s largest healthcare scheme.

