Web series ‘It’s My Pleasure’ explores the taboo world of sex toy portals

July 22
11:58 2020
MUMBAI: Actor Keshav Sadhna is exploring a taboo topic in an upcoming web series, which made him feel as if he is working in a project like Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for picking up subjects that are often shunned from being openly discussed.

Keshav will be seen in the web series “It’s My Pleasure“, which revolves around a corporate guy who leaves his job and decides to launch his dream startup — a sex toy portal. The journey is laden with comedy of errors, and four stories where sex is truly happiness. The show also unravels the hypocritical and weird ways of Indian society.

“When I read the script and when I was shooting for it, I thought of movies done by Ayushmaan Khurrana. Not as an actor but as an individual, I feel connected with the script, since a lot of people leave their jobs for launching the startups but the idea shown in ‘It’s My Pleasure’ is out of the box,” Keshav said.

The series also features Saadhika Syal and Saif Ansari along with Manoj Bakshi and Lavina Khanchandani.

Sharing her experience, Saadhika said: “It’s a sensitive topic that we’re dealing with and I did have a few concerns before saying yes to it. However, once I met the makers and read the script, I was confident that we were going to be presenting the story in a sensible and responsible manner, the way it was done in films like Ã¯Â¿Â½Vicky Donor’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’. After gaining this clarity and confidence from the makers, I had no second thoughts before saying yes to the project.”

“It’s My Pleasure” is helmed by Harkirat Sandhu and written by Reena Kamath. And will stream on Watcho.

