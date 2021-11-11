India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘We’re devastated’: Morgan after England’s defeat in semis

‘We’re devastated’: Morgan after England’s defeat in semis
November 11
11:03 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ABU DHABI: England skipper Eoin Morgan confessed to a feeling of “devastation” after losing the semi-final clash at the hands of New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

England had a dream start with the ball with Chris Woakes dismissing Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson early, and Liam Livingstone’s two for 22 helping put the brakes on further.
But the ship was steadied by Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway, who added 82 for the third wicket before Jimmy Neesham smashed 27 from 11 to turn the game in Kiwis’ favour.

“Yeah, we’re devastated. To be on the wrong side of a close game is not easy to take. I thought we fought unbelievably well today on a wicket that didn’t necessarily suit our batting, but we managed to post in and around a par score. We were brilliant with the ball,” said Morgan in a virtual press conference as per ICC.

“We were right in the game probably until Jimmy Neesham came to the wicket, if not ahead of the game. I think throughout those innings everybody struggled to clear the ropes on both sides, and I think that was just the nature of the pitch.

“So yeah, you have to take your hat off to him. He played really well,” Morgan added.Â England’s preparations were disrupted by injuries to Tymal Mills and Jason Roy but Morgan refused to use that as an excuse for his side’s defeat.Â “I don’t think you can put a measure on missing a player. The 11 guys that took the field today gave absolutely everything. I’m extremely proud of the performance that they put in,” said Morgan.

“When you play really well, it doesn’t always guarantee that you win games. Unfortunately, we found ourselves on the wrong side of a really tight game today,” he added.

Morgan also said Neesham made hitting on the Dubai wicket looked easy as earlier the ball “wasn’t coming on to the bat”.

“I think it was a very closely fought game right throughout. I thought Jimmy Neesham was probably the only guy that came out and was showing the ability to strike the ball cleanly from ball one,” said Morgan.

“I think when you look at particularly our innings, our hitting ability within our squad is quite strong, and the indication that the guys didn’t feel like they could clear the ropes due to the nature of the pitch was a good indication that it wasn’t coming on to the bat that well. I think that continued throughout the Black Caps’ innings until he came to the crease,” he signed off. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBCCIEng Vs NZEngland Cricket BoardICCKane WilliamsonMartin GuptillNeeshamNew Zealand CricketSemi Final 1 ResultT20 WCT20 World CupVirat KohliWC2019 Clash
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 11th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.