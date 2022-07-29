India Post News Paper

West Indies announce 16-member squad for T20I series against India

July 29
12:32 2022
PORT OF SPAIN: Cricket West Indies (CWI) men’s senior selection panel on Thursday named a 16-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against India and for the three-match T20 International (T20I) Series against New Zealand.

The West Indies and India Men’s teams will go head-to-head in the five-match series, starting on Friday, July 29. The five-match series runs until August 7 with games being played in Trinidad, St Kitts and Florida.
The same squad of 16 players will then travel to Jamaica for the three-match T20I Series against New Zealand at Sabina Park that starts from August 10 to August 14.

“We welcome back Hetmyer and it is good to see him again in West Indies colours. He will fortify the batting group and with his experience and adaptability we have a ‘finisher’ who can add value and win matches for the team and delight the supporters,” Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes said in an official statement released by CWI.

“Everything we do, we have to take into consideration we have a big tournament coming up later this year, which is the ICC T20 World Cup, so we are planning and gearing up towards that event. It is good to give the players some exposure to the international stage and look to find the right combinations,” Haynes added.

In the three-match ODI series, India completed a clean sweep of 3-0 over the hosts. (ANI)

 

