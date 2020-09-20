India Post News Paper

West Indies Women to sport Black Lives Matter logo on playing jersey

West Indies Women to sport Black Lives Matter logo on playing jersey
September 20
10:07 2020
DERBYSHIRE: West Indies Women will sport the Black Lives Matter logo on their playing shirts when they face England Women in a five-match T20I series, starting September 21.

The decision has been taken by the players and team management with the full support of Cricket West Indies (CWI).
The logo, which has a clenched fist in place of the letter “A” in the word “Black”, was designed by Alisha Hosannah, the partner of professional footballer Troy Deeney, and was worn by the West Indies Men’s team during their three-match Test series against England in July.

We are a team of women, a team of diverse women and we know what it is to be judged based on the colour of our skin. As athletes with the spotlight on us, we know the importance of our roles and we are proud that we are able to keep the awareness of this campaign going,” West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor said in an official Cricket West Indies (CWI) release.

Both West Indies and England will also be taking a knee in all the matches to show their solidarity with the anti-racism movement.

Taking a knee for us means so much more than the physical gesture. By doing this as a team it will help to keep the focus alive and the conversations going to bring about the change, we strongly believe we need in society. As everyone now appreciates, sport is the single unifying factor regardless of nationality, race or religion. So, therefore, we as athletes and cricketers must use our platform to help bring about that dialogue and change,” said Taylor.

West Indies squad for series against England: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle, Afy Fletcher, Hayley Matthews, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Natasha McLean, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, LeeAnn Kirby, Sheneta Grimmond, Karishma Ramharack, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Kaysia Schultz. (ANI)

