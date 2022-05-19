WETA celebrates Mother’s day at Milpitas

Vidya Sethuraman

Women Empowerment Telugu Association, a global Women empowerment organization celebrated Mother’s day event on May 14 at University of SIliconAndhra, Milpitas. The event was attended by Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, Jhansi Reddy, WETA Founder, Dr Romesh Japra, FIA Chairman, Dr Hanimi Reddy, Philanthropist and other reputed community leaders and members. Empowerment of women is a critical factor in the eradication of poverty through remunerative and non-remunerative work at home, in the community and in the workplace.

The core principle of WETA is to empower women globally. Over the years, girls and women have been directed about what they should do and how they should live their life. Through WETA we would like to change that by creating opportunities for young girls and women and thereby achieve their dreams without the fear of any barriers, said Jhansi Reddy, President, WETA Global. WETA in collaboration with local governments, and other non-profit and charity organizations have supported economically backward families by creating self-employment opportunities and COVID relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mother’s day event hosted cultural performances from local dance and music schools, and fun-filled activities with exciting raffle prizes. The event was attended by over 300 Bay area residents and members from Sacramento, Merced, and Fresno. A host of performances were planned to honor and appreciate all mothers. Students gave wonderful dance performances to show their appreciation to their mothers.

Dr TV Nagendra Prasad CGISF lauded the efforts and congratulated the WETA team on their success achieved within a short span of time. He extended the support of CGISF for all WETA programs and events. Women have the power to lead the nation toward the avenue of growth and prosperity. Women can certainly be very efficient agents of change for better homes, better society and ultimately a strong economy, said Dr Prasad.

A mother is like the protective armor that preserves us from all afflictions of life, Jhansi Reddy said. She motivated students to get empowered and uplift the status of womanhood and always pay due reverence to mothers. Our actions are conducted with the intention of creating avenues for the advancement of girls and women in the underrepresented fields of technology, medicine, culinary arts, engineering, and more. With a vision of organizing and sponsoring skill development programs, WETA strives to support the health and well-being of women, added Jhansi.

The word mother itself embodies unconditional compassion, love, courage, kindness. They are pillars of one’s life, said Dr Romesh Japra, FIA Chairman. He lauded the efforts taken by WETA on a global level to uplift the Women and empower them with the skills needed for a better tomorrow. He mentioned the first domestic violence program AASRA, started by FIA in 1980’s to help with the domestic violence situation in the Bay area.

Women have been successful in breaking their age-old confinement, which restricts their freedom by entering into varied kinds of professions and services. They are an important part of the economic development of the country. Rural women concentrated on traditional activities in the past, but due to the spread of education and favorable government policies, rural women are also showing their presence in income-generating activities. They are progressively turning to entrepreneurship as a way of coping with poverty.

