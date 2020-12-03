What does the PM stand by: Rahul quizzes govt over Covid vax

Mayors from 8-Bay-area cities come together to celebrate Diwali event India Post News Service With a noble intent of serving humanity beyond identities and to address the problem of Hunger, many organizations came together on the occasion of Diwali. Mayors,...

Akshaya Patra Foundation USA’s Gratitude Gala India Post News Service NEW YORK: Akshaya Patra Foundation USA recently held its 7th and final grand finale virtual gala of 2020, the Gratitude Gala, on a Saturday evening. The...

Air India direct flight to Hyderabad Surendra Ullal Chicago: Air India announced the introduction of Non-stop flight from Chicago to Hyderabad effective 13th January 2021.We are also increasing the number of weekly flights on the DEL/ORD/DEL...

Teens gather to Create Mural of Cans Themed “COVID-19” Ashwin Patel LOUIS: The St Louis Teens from the organizations Gujarati Samaj of St Louis and BalVihar came together as one team to build a mural made of canned goods called...

Grand Diwali celebration in New England Boston Geetha Patil BOSTON: The United India Association of New England Inc. (UIANE) organized its Virtual Diwali celebration program on Saturday, November 21, 2020 with close to 500 enthusiastic families in...

Former FIA president Jashbhai Patel dies India Post News Service CHICAGO: Jashbhai Patel, 84 a community leader heading the Federation of Indian Associations Chicago a few decades ago and highly educated civil engineer working at Illinois...

New Zealand clothing firm removes Ganesh pants after protest Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Takaka (Tasman, New Zealand) headquartered firm Mariposa Clothing has removed pants carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh, after a strong protest from aggrieved devotees who dubbed...

Remembering victims of 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Several Americans and Indian Americans got to gather in Schaumberg’s Volkensin Lake area which is near Police station to pay tribute to the 166 victims of 26/11...

Tulsi Vivah celebrated at Lake County Temple with fervor Geetha Patil CHICAGO: Hindu Temple in Lake County, a Chicago Suburb, celebrated with great fervor TulsiVivah, an auspicious festival to honor the marital union of Lord Vishnu with Tulsi (Basil)...

Seniors celebrate virtually Diwali, New Year and Annakut Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: United Senior Pariwar, Chicago, virtually, Celebrated Diwali, NutanVarshbhinandan, Bhai Bij and Annakut festivals 21-22 November with close to 200 participants, including community leaders, representatives from other organizations...

Misadventures of a Sinking Ship called Indian National Congress A.Q. Siddiqui These days we hear faint SOS voices emanating from a giant sinking ship called Indian National Congress. The faint voices are rebels calling for an experienced captain who...

Vastu Shastra tips for the main door/entrance PURNIMA GOSWAMI SHARMA The main door should be bigger than any other door in the house and should open in a clockwise manner. Avoid having three doors in a line;...

Dating in 2020: A 5-point guide Siddhi Jain NEW DELHI: Single Indians are now ready to dip their toes back into dating in real life (IRL) as India unlocks. However, how does one do that in...

What does the PM stand by: Rahul quizzes govt over Covid vax NEW DELHI: Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre by highlighting the differing stance of the BJP and the Centre on the issue of vaccinating every...

Equity indices touch record highs, Maruti top gainer MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices were at record highs during early hours on Thursday amid mixed trends in Asian parameters. However, investors were cautious as they continued to track news on...

Kidney disease leading risk factor for COVID-related hospitalisation WASHINGTON: An analysis of Geisinger’s electronic health records has revealed chronic kidney disease to be the leading risk factor for hospitalisation from COVID-19. A team of Geisinger researchers studied the...

Lahore, world’s third most polluted city LAHORE (PAKISTAN): Pakistan’s Lahore on Wednesday ranked as the third-most polluted city in the world, as per data by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company. According to IQAir, at the...

India, Russia hold consultations on UNSC issues, agree to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism NEW DELHI: India and Russia on Wednesday held consultations related to United Nations Security Council (UNSC) related issues, and both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on counter-terrorism at multilateral platforms,...

India’s active COVID-19 caseload drops to 4.28 lakh, lowest after 132 days NEW DELHI: India’s total active caseload has significantly dropped to 4.28 lakh (4,28,644) on Wednesday, the lowest after 132 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)....