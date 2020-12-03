India Post News Paper

What does the PM stand by: Rahul quizzes govt over Covid vax

What does the PM stand by: Rahul quizzes govt over Covid vax
December 03
11:12 2020
NEW DELHI: Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre by highlighting the differing stance of the BJP and the Centre on the issue of vaccinating every Indian.

Tweeting on Thursday, Rahul said, “PM – Everyone will get vaccine. BJP in Bihar elections – Everyone in Bihar will get free vaccine. Now, Government – Never said everyone will get vaccine. Exactly what does the Prime Minister stand by?” he tweeted.

The BJP during the Bihar Assembly polls had promised that free vaccine will be given to all if voted to power.

The Congress leader’s remarks came a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the government never spoke of vaccinating everyone against Covid-19.

At a press briefing on Wednesday Bhushan said, “I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It’s important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only and then analyse it.”

