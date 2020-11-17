What Gaming Trends Can You Expect in 2021?

The world of gaming had gone a long way from where it was generations ago. From being considered to be a cult-like niche of interest, gaming is now recognized as one of the most valued and highly lucrative industries of this time. Also, the definition of gaming has expanded from just playing children’s games to playing video games on a computer–now, the term gaming covers a bigger, wider, and more immersive world. This is all thanks to how technology had improved the world of playing games throughout the years, bringing in a lot of new ways to play and enjoy games that most people used to only imagine.

Apart from playing video games on a gaming console, mobile phones have become gaming devices as well. Even gambling was revolutionized by gaming technologies and was brought into a more modern way of playing through USA online casinos, and other forms of betting apps. With the year almost coming to a close in less than two months now, what are the gaming trends that can be expected for the year 2021? What are the new and exciting ways that you can enjoy playing your games–no matter your genre or platform? Here are some of them.

More virtual reality

Virtual reality is no longer a new thing, as games and gaming paraphernalia for VR had been a huge trend for the past several years. However, you can expect VR to reach more genres and sub-genres of games that it has never tapped on before.

One sub-genre of gaming where VR could be an exciting addition is online gambling. Right now, there is the usual casino software that you may know of, and there is a more interactive version called the live casino. What if, son, we get to play poker in VR, too? While there is still no option for that, that is certainly something that is in the not-so-distant future.

More realistic graphics

Games get only more and more realistic as time goes by. From being only a few pixel blocks to colored boxes for human characters to being 3D and eventually being modeled after real actors, the way game graphics look surely has gone a long way.

As the best resolution for gaming keeps on increasing and pixel density for display devices keeps on increasing as well, one can also expect more realistic graphics for games next year–just when you think the games, we have right now are realistic enough.

Better mobile gaming

Gone are the days when mobile games are known to be terrible in gameplay, graphics, and everything. Now, a lot of mobile games are considered “console-level” when it comes to graphics quality, gameplay, experience.

As smartphone hardware and software keep on improving, one can only expect more new games in the future with better graphics, higher frame rate, more engaging gameplay, and perhaps games that can go toe-to-toe with console titles, too.

Wider betting options

Esports had seen its biggest growth in the past several years, with more and more games being developed and released as an esport. People are starting to play more games competitively, and some are already making a living out of playing games–either as a professional player or simply by just streaming while they play games.

With that in mind, esports betting had become a thing too, and with more games starting to be played competitively as an esports, bettors can also look forward to more betting options and more ways they can bet not only on the traditional casino games that everyone have grown to love but also more on esports, too.

