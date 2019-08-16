Something went wrong with the connection!

What happens in future depends on circumstances: Rajnath on no first use of nuke policy

August 16
16:31 2019
JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India remained “firmly committed” to the doctrine of ‘no first use’ for nuclear weapons but what happens in future depends on the circumstances.

The Defence Minister said this on Twitter after visiting Pokhran where India carried out nuclear tests in 1998 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

“Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji’s firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of ‘No First Use’. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances,” Singh said.

He was in Pokhran to offer tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

“India attaining the status of a responsible nuclear nation became a matter of national pride for every citizen of this country. The nation will remain indebted to the greatness of Atal Ji,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Singh attended the concluding ceremony of the fifth International Army Scouts Masters Competition in Jaisalmer. PTI

