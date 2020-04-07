Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

WhatsApp limits frequently forwarding messages to 1 chat at a time

WhatsApp limits frequently forwarding messages to 1 chat at a time
April 07
14:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb the flow of misinformation in COVID-19 times, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday announced to introduce a new limit on frequently forwarding messages where a WhatsApp user can forward such messages to one chat at a time. This limit kicks in once a message has been previously forwarded five times or more, the company said in a statement.

WhatsApp which has over 400 million users in India last year introduced users to the concept of messages that have been forwarded many times. These messages are labeled with double arrows to indicate they did not originate from a close contact.

In effect, these messages are less personal compared to typical messages sent on WhatsApp. “We are now introducing a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it bans two million accounts per month for attempting to send bulk or automated messages. WhatsApp set global limits on forwarded messages to constrain virality in January last year where it restricted forwarding messaging to five times from an individual or a group.

“We set limits on forwarded messages to constrain virality which led to a 25 percent decrease in message forwards globally at the time,” informed WhatsApp.

In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers. “However, we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation,” WhatsApp noted, adding that it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation.

WhatsApp is working with NGOs and governments, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and over 20 national health ministries, to help connect people with accurate information.
It has also announced the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Rahul Gandhi red flags #Hydroxychloroquine export to US - https://t.co/3hQ4xL3Y7X Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pV2joQnjEl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:38 am

#Whatsapp limits frequently forwarding messages to 1 chat at a time - https://t.co/b2W1QFlpgj Get your news featur… https://t.co/rGpoY0ZN8H
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:23 am

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in E ... - https://t.co/p6H7sv3X2M Get your news featured use… https://t.co/1qYBrnxi8F
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:16 am

Indian-origin surgeon dies of COVID-19 in UK - https://t.co/9z5vThoC0N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ZN6oie9wKv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 7, 2020, 9:11 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.