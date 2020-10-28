Indian-origin New York cop called hero for disarming alleged killer while off-duty NEW YORK: An Indian-origin New York police officer who tackled and disarmed an alleged gun-wielding killer who had just shot his victim inside a shop is being hailed as a...

Indian charity organisation offers free school meals in England LONDON: An Indian child poverty charity that feeds millions of poor children in India, has joined the drive to end holiday hunger in England and distributed its first meals from...

Watching films on TV and scrolling on phone the perfect lockdown combo: 77% Indians NEW DELHI: With the country under lockdown and cinema halls shut down, it was the small screen that brought people closer to the experience of watching a Hollywood film, according...

Study reveals artificially sweetened drinks may not be healthier than sugary drinks Washington: Sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often...

India reports 43,893 new COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 79,90,322 NEW DELHI: With 43,893 new COVID-19 infections, India’s total cases surged to 79,90,322 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With 508 new deaths, the death...

Arvind Kejriwal to launch Green Delhi app at 12 noon on October 29 NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday held a review meeting on the grievance redressal process related to the Green Delhi app with officials of various departments. As...

When CM Chouhan and I have joined hands, there’s nothing left in the opposition: Scindia INDORE: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that when he and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have joined hands, then there is nothing left in the opposition....

Bihar assembly elections 2020: Major issues affecting the electorate PATNA: As Bihar braces itself for a three-phase Legislative Assembly election from October 28 to November 7, the fate of political leaders depends on how the electorate perceives they can...

Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC DUBAI: After helping his team defeat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Rashid Khan said he always focuses on delivering the best performance for the team. “I always have that...

Bihar records 5 pc voter turnout till 8 am PATNA: Voting for the phase-1 of Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 am on Wednesday and the voter turnout has been recorded at 5 per cent till 8 am. Bihar...

Sports Betting in India As a vocational activity, sports betting has transformed the sporting landscape all over the world. It is a billion-dollar industry that not only funds most of the sporting activity but also...

Pompeo, Esper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the two...

India, US need to jointly confront China’s threats to security: Pompeo in New Delhi NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday in the national capital said that India and the US need to jointly confront China’s threats to security in the...

Imran fears India may use Afghan soil to target Pak ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed fears that India may use Afghan soil to destabilize and target Islamabad. “Pakistan fears India will use Afghanistan to destabilize us,” he...

Canon India adds to festive cheer with exciting new offers for customers PR Newswire GURUGRAM: Gearing up to celebrate this festive season and committed to delight its customers, Canon India has introduced several consumer centric offers and benefits to double the joy...

Tektronix Introduces Second Generation IsoVu Isolated Oscilloscope Probes PR Newswire BANGALORE: Tektronix, Inc. today announced its second-generation IsoVuTM Isolated Oscilloscope Probes, the TIVP Series, which significantly advance the capabilities of the ground-breaking probes first introduced in 2016. The...

How 3D printing services are changing the world, for better. 3D printing services have come to the aid of every sector. From a home bakery to the aviation industry, 3D printing services have turned the market upside down. As a...

With 36K new Covid cases, India records lowest spike in 3 months NEW DELHI: With a spike of 36,470 in new Covid-19 cases and 488 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally stood at 79,46,429, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family...

Ayodhya to be developed as ‘eco-friendly’ city AYODHYA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plans to develop the temple town of Ayodhya as an eco-friendly tourist point as it expects footfalls to manifold once the grand Ram...