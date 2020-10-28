India Post News Paper

When CM Chouhan and I have joined hands, there’s nothing left in the opposition: Scindia
October 28
10:26 2020
INDORE: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that when he and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have joined hands, then there is nothing left in the opposition.

“When Shivraj Singh Chouhan and I have joined hands then what is left on the other side? The Congress government has engaged in the transfer industry and promoting liquor mafia in the state,” he said at an election rally here.
He further said that the upcoming election is about choosing between truth and lies.

“This election is an election between truth and lies. This election is about choosing the path of progress. In the past few months the Sanwer BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have worked to bring drinking water to Sanwer from Narmada river,” he said.

“The Congress government under Kamal Nath was just engaged in making money in its 15-month regime. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is with the public in their sorrows and happiness,” he added. Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh by-polls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.

By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. In the 230-member assembly, the BJP currently has 107 MLAs and Congress 88. There are 4 independent MLAs, 2 from BSP and a lone Samajwadi Party MLA. (ANI)

