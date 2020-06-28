India Post News Paper

When you will talk on nation’s defence: Rahul Gandhi

When you will talk on nation's defence: Rahul Gandhi
June 28
15:26 2020
NEW DELHI: Amid the political slugfest over the Chinese transgression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday again questioned the government on the status of the LAC. After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the issue of donation by the Chinese companies to the Congress controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rahul Gandhi hit back in a barbed attack.

The former Congress chief, in a tweet, said: “When will talks of national security and defence happen?”

The controversy is related to the RGF as it took donation from the Chinese embassy.

Before it, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had countered the BJP on Saturday by asking its connection with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). He also dragged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh into the controversy.

Surjewala asked, “Why did the Sangh visit China in January 2009?”

The spokesman also recalled former BJP chief Nitin Gadkari’s five-day visit to China on January 19, 2011 when he was invited by the CCP.

“Why did the then BJP President Amit Shah sent a delegation of MPs/MLAs in November 2014 to China for a week-long study in ‘The Party School’ of the CCP?,” he asked. The Congress even asked for the reason of Modi’s four visits to China as Gujarat Chief Minister and five visits as the Prime Minister.

