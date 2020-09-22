Sri Chaitanya is better than a lot of institutions in the country. And it is far better than Narayana. There are many reasons for considering Sri Chaitanya better than Narayana. To start with, Sri Chaitanya has records of making top rankers every year.

Narayan is not even close to Sri Chaitanya in terms of providing quality education facilities.

Here you will get enough knowledge about these both institutions. And you will be able to make the right decision in your life after learning about both of these institutions.

Which Institution Has The Best Faculty:-

The straight answer to this question is Sri Chaitanya has one of the best faculty in the country and far better than Narayana. Here are the reasons why it is far better than Narayana.

The teachers of Sri Chaitanya.

The teachers there are not at all ordinary. Their teaching method is unique and more effective than others. Students can understand the hardest concept easily. They know what they have to provide to the students that should be best and easily understandable for each one from beginners to advance. They are experts in their subjects. They know how to explain the concept briefly from very basic to higher levels. They understand that students can’t contemplate every theory at once. So, the teachers give enough freedom to the students to ask any questions related to their doubts. This also helps students in successfully understanding the concepts. These are the best qualities that a teacher can have.

Now, let’s talk about Narayana’s teacher.

Teachers of Narayana

When asking Which is better Sri Chaitanya or Narayana, the terms of teachers, the teachers of Narayana Institute are not very thorough. This is because they don’t teach the concepts in depth. Narayana’s teachers often don’t solve student’s doubts, and this is a big disadvantage for all the students who study there because they have to face many difficulties in understanding the concepts. Because of the teachers, students are not able to score well in their exams.

The Faculty of Sri Chaitanya

The faculty of this institution makes it different from other institutions. It is the main reason for the high success rates of this institution. The way they help and they treat students it is the best thing for a student. The facilities they provide to every student, it can be greatly helpful for a student. Let’s take a look at these facilities.

Weekly Conducting Tests

Taking tests of students every week helps in checking that students can understand everything or not.

Study Materials That They Provide

Study materials that they provide are the best for every student to study the concepts. These study materials are very effective and helpful in studying. It contains easy language. It can be helpful if students use these study materials in a manner.

And in Narayana, students would not be able to get any of these fabulous facilities because the teachers of Narayana don’t give proper attention to the students.

Sri Chaitanya For Hostlers.

Sri Chaitanya for hostlers is a much nicer place than Narayana. Because in Narayana students don’t get hygienic food which is very bad for their health. It can cause many dangerous diseases. But in Sri Chaitanya Coaching, it is the opposite of Narayana. Their students get incredible facilities, like there, food gets prepared with complete hygiene. And students get enough time to engage in any physical activities. Students get consulted by a counselor who helps them in getting over their fear of exams.

Preparation During The Lockdown.

All the students in the lockdown, they were not able to continue their study. They were facing many problems while studying in lockdown. And they didn’t have the support of any teacher. They were not able to clear their doubts. When all the students were locked at their homes, and at the time when no one was allowed to go out of their home it was Sri Chaitanya that started their live session and pre-recorded sessions for students.

This was a tremendous step by Sri Chaitanya for students and they also conducted the doubt sessions where every student cleared their doubts. Teachers were also available on Whatsapp and Call where students were able to connect with teachers on a personal level.

Narayana also started online classes but some teachers were only teaching and not clearing any doubt. Students of Narayana faced many problems.

So, here you got to know about which is better: Sri Chaitanya or Narayana. And you also got to know about the fantastic facilities of Sri Chaitanya. I hope now you are able to choose one between these Institutes.

