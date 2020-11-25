White House authorises President’s daily Briefing for Biden

WASHINGTON: The White House has given formal approval to President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President’s daily briefing, according to an official.

According to CNN , the coordination on when Biden would receive his first briefing is currently underway but the move “is another step toward” a transition of power that President Donald Trump held up weeks after he lost the election to his Democratic counterpart.

This comes after a formal notice by the General Services Administration (GSA) on Monday that the formal transition of government can proceed. The President’s Daily Briefing (PDB) is a daily rundown of threats and developments compiled by the national security community.

“The top-secret document is read by the president and his inner circle of security advisers and top White House officials and is often accompanied by an in-person briefing by intelligence officials,

CNN reported. The PDB is put together so the commander-in-chief can make timely and sometimes fast-breaking decisions about national security. The GSA has informed Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday.

Murphy said she had not been pressured by the White House to delay the formal transition and did not make a decision “out of fear or favoritism.” “Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,” Murphy wrote. (ANI)

