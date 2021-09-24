White House commends Sewa International for COVID relief, vaccination efforts

India Post News Service

ATLANTA, GA: In a letter received from the White House, President Biden has commended Sewa international for its efforts in “getting out friends, neighbors, and loved ones vaccinated and protected against the deadly coronavirus”. The letter dated August 23, 2021 President Biden says “We need your support more than ever,” recognizing that Sewa International volunteers have given their time, energy, and money traveling across the country to help in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s drives to get people vaccinated, as well as helping local authorities – from mayors and state representatives to city council members – in getting senior citizens to signed up to get vaccinated and taking them to medical centers for their vaccinations. Sewa’s volunteers have included school children and college students, and their efforts in getting people to sign up to get vaccinated is one of the highlights of the work over the past six months this year.

“We owe our gratitude to our volunteers, first. Their dedication to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people is an indication of their belief that the world is one. In these times of the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot sit back and let only the frontline workers – doctors, nurses, health professionals, the police and emergency medical staff – do all the heavy-lifting. We want to help them, and we want to work with public officials to ensure that our communities are safe,” said Arun Kankani, President, Sewa International. “Indeed this commendation from the White House therefore is a recognition of the efforts of our volunteers,” he said.

“As the second, and more dangerous, wave of COVID-19 swept across the US, federal and state officials sought help from individuals and organizations to help spread the word about the importance of vaccinations to help safeguard against contracting the virus. It was a call to duty to protect the most vulnerable in our communities against this global pandemic that has challenged us all,” said Arun Kankani.

Sewa International’s volunteers in seventeen chapters have actively participated in FEMA-led or in state, city, or county level vaccination drives. Over 600 volunteers have assisted with FEMA vaccination drives in both medical and non-medical capacities in nine cities and states. Another 200-plus volunteers have contributed to vaccination efforts in state, city, or countywide efforts. Available data indicate that these volunteers helped with vaccination of close to half a million Americans. The places that Sewa International volunteers have stepped in to offer much needed help in these efforts to get people vaccinated include Atlanta (GA), Phoenix (AZ), Denver (CO), Portland (OR), Washington DC, Houston (TX), Dallas (TX), Austin (TX), Tampa (FL), Los Angeles (CA), Las Vegas (NV), Albuquerque (NM), Santa Fe (NM), Bay Area (CA), Indiana, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

“When FEMA requested Sewa International’s help in getting New Jersey vaccinated, our volunteers and chapter leaders saw this as an extension of our ongoing COVID-specific efforts, all aimed at alleviating stress and meeting the needs of local residents. Our COVID-specific programs serve the elderly, underprivileged, priests, caregivers, and more,” said Prem Pusuloori, Director, Programs and Projects. “We mean it when we say that together we serve better, and we are committed to the Hindu ideal and principle that the world is one family. We have responded to this pandemic as responsible citizens, and we will continue to work for the health and security of all,” he said.

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

Comments

comments