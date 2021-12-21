India reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, lowest in 581 days NEW DELHI: India reported 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 581 days, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With...

No intention of imposing new shutdowns: White House amid Omicron surge WASHINGTON: The Biden Administration has clarified that it has no intention of imposing new shutdowns amid a surge in Omicron variant across the US. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki...

Four Indian Americans to be appointed to Biden’s advisory commission on Asian Americans WASHINGTON: US President Biden announced his intent to appoint four Indian Americans as commissioners to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, the White House...

China strongly opposes US deployment of missiles in Asia-Pacific Chinese Foreign Ministry BEIJING: China strongly opposes the US deployment of ground-based medium-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, Sputnik quoting the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported. “China has clearly expressed its position...

PM Modi to visit Himachal Pradesh on Dec 27 NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi on December 27 on completion of four years of present BJP...

Election Laws Amendment to bring longstanding electoral reforms: Govt NEW DELHI: The ‘Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021’ incorporates various electoral reforms which have been discussed for a long time. According to government sources, registration in the electoral roll is...

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan’s air defence zone BEIJING: A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Sunday. A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest...

White House employee, who contacted Biden, tests positive for COVID-19 WASHINGTON: A employee from the Biden administration who contacted him on December 17 has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Monday. “On Monday morning, a mid-level staff...

Just How Big Is Cricket In India? Per Google search volume, cricket is the second-most popular sport on Earth. However, the Nielsen Sports marketing agency puts it on the number fourteen spot. According to their surveys, only...

Meet Anand Eswaran, new Indian CEO of global IT firm Veeam NEW DELHI: Hot on the heels of Indian-origin Parag Agarwal being appointed as Twitter CEO, another Indian-origin executive Anand Eswaran has made it to the high-profile league of global honchos...

‘Raging’ Omicron will strain US hospitals: Fauci WASHINGTON: Even as the highly transmissible Omicron variant has been “raging” through the US and the world, it is likely to put strain on the hospital system in the country...

Pope Francis told me invitation to visit India is ‘the greatest gift’: Modi PANAJI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Pope Francis had said that his invitation to visit India is the “greatest gift” he had offered him, while stating that...

Gay couple enters into wedlock, first in Telugu states HYDERABAD: For the first time in Telugu states, a gay couple has entered into a wedlock. Abhay Dange (34) and Supriyo Chakraborty (31) exchanged rings and vows at a private...

Japanese intelligence agency warns of Chinese security threats TOKYO: A Japanese intelligence agency has warned of economic security threats emanating from China, which it says is heading to acquire technology that can be used for several purposes like...

COVID-19: With four more Omicron cases reported in Delhi, tally climbs to 28 NEW DELHI: Four new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Delhi on Monday. The tally of Omicron cases in the national capital has now climbed to...

Historic Meet: Mohan Bhagwat meets Dalai Lama KANGRA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at Himachal Pradesh’s McLeodganj in Dharamshala on Monday. The meeting which was held...

Celebrations held in Panaji to mark 60 years of Goa’s liberation PANAJI: To mark 60 years of Goa’s liberation, Diamond Jubilee celebrations were held in Panaji on Sunday, informed the Ministry of Defence on Monday. As per the ministry, the state...

Cold wave grips Delhi, mercury dips to 3.1 degree Celcius NEW DELHI: As the cold wave conditions prevail in northern India, the mercury level has dropped to shivering levels. The minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius was recorded at the...

Drake, Snoop Dogg, more stars pay tribute to late rapper Drakeo the Ruler WASHINGTON: Rapper Drakeo the Ruler’s tragic demise has left everyone in a state of shock, with celebrities mourning the death of the late star. As per People magazine, the 28-year-old...