India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

White House outraged by defacement of Gandhi statue

White House outraged by defacement of Gandhi statue
June 23
11:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump’s spokesperson has expressed outrage at the defacement of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington during protests against police brutality. For the protesters, “apparently the line goes all the way to Gandhi”, Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday commenting on the spree of defacing and damaging statutes sweeping the nation.

Gandhi’s statue was defaced with personal insults to him and an unprintable anti-India slogan on June 2.

Asked about demands by protesters against police brutality and their supporters to remove some statues, she said: “What we’re seeing across the country is really quite confusing, because you’re seeing statues defaced, like Gandhi’s statue defaced and Ulysses S Grant’s statues.”

Before becoming President, Grant was the US commanding general during the civil war leading the fight against the secessionist confederate states that opposed the abolition of slavery.

His statue was pulled down by anti-racism protesters on San Francisco on June 19.

McEnany also mentioned the defacement of the statue of anti-slavery campaigner Matthias Baldwin, by groups protesting racism and police brutality on June 17 in Philadelphia.

While there has been understandable opposition to the statues and the memorialising of figures from the confederate side that unsuccessfully seceded fought against the abolition of slavery, some of the actions of the protesters appear mindless, perhaps fueled by their own racism.

McEnanay said: “We’re being told that George Washington’s statue needs to come down and Thomas Jefferson’s statue needs to come down. Where do you draw the line, you know, from Gandhi, all the way down to George Washington?”

The protesters and some of the politicians supporting them have called for removing the statues and monuments to the Father of the Nation, George Washington and other founding fathers like Thomas Jefferson, who had owned slaves, and Christopher Columbus, who led Europeans to an already inhabited continent.

A statue of Columbus was toppled and beheaded in Camden in New Jersey on June 18.

The protests against police brutality, some of which have been violent, were set off by the extra-judicial killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man by a policeman in Minneapolis on May 25.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    White House outraged by #Defacement ... - https://t.co/TrHx0yqCKp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iuBaVD1TrA
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:46 am

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in #Puri - https://t.co/2K5qXlQLrQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/IzylW9uEji
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:43 am

    Nearly 15K new Covid cases in #India, deaths cross 14K-mark - https://t.co/dUeJJ8PCCu Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/sFP8VDq4gG
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:39 am

    2 more #Trump campaign staffers at #Tulsa rally ... - https://t.co/1rQxU58d4z Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/1s1TPbn0ca
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:36 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.