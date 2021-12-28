American Telugu Association facilitates investment in Indian startups HYDERABAD: The American Telugu Association (ATA) has facilitated a $20 million investment in Indian startups by organising business seminars since 2014. According to the association, which is working to promote Telugu...

Massive winter storm hits US Pacific Northwest WASHINGTON: Thousands of people in the US’ Pacific Northwest were without power after a massive winter storm slammed the region, dumping nearly 30 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada...

Delhi Government directs police to take strict action against those violating COVID curfew NEW DELHI: In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases and a night curfew in place to contain the spread of the virus, the Delhi government has directed police and other...

White House says Russia-NATO meeting expected January 12 WASHINGTON: A Russia-NATO meeting is expected on January 12, Sputnik reported citing a news agency. The Russian news agency sourced the report from a London based news agency that cited...

France tightens COVID-19 measures but no curfew for New Year’s Eve PARIS: France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran announced a series of new measures on Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19 during the New Year festivities...

Kashi Film Festival commences with efforts to give new identity to Uttar Pradesh VARANASI: The Kashi Film Festival began today in Varanasi, which is known as the religious and cultural centre of North India. Indian classical music and dance programs will be organized...

Salman Khan dances his heart out with Genelia Deshmukh MUMBAI: Thanks to Genelia Deshmukh for treating us with superstar Salman Khan’s adorable video on his 56th birthday. On Monday, Genelia took to Instagram and shared the video of her...

Latest ‘The Batman’ trailer features more Catwoman interaction WASHINGTON: A new action-packed trailer for ‘The Batman’ has dropped on Monday, featuring more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. The latest, two-and-a-half-minute trailer for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert...

Democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper: PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the slew of issues afflicting the people of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that democracy in Pakistan only exists on paper. He...

Delhi records highest fresh COVID-19 cases in over 6 months, yellow alert likely NEW DELHI: With Delhi reporting the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months, a declaration of Yellow Alert with its host of restrictions under the Graded Response Action...

Australia retain Ashes after winning 3rd Test at MCG MELBOURNE: Pacer Scott Boland took six wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test here at the Melbourne...

India reports 6,358 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally at 653 NEW DELHI: A total of 6,358 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the country to 75,456, informed the Ministry...

UK minister includes Russia, China among ‘hostile nations’ LONDON: Russia, China and Iran are among “hostile nations” that pose cyber security concerns to the UK, said the country’s Minister of State for Security and Borders Damian Hinds and...

60 players for senior Women National Camp named by Hockey India NEW DELHI: Hockey India named 60 players for the senior Women’s National Camp which begins from Monday at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru. The players have been selected based...

Yearender 2021: Athletes speak up on mental health, show importance of well being NEW DELHI: Year 2021 saw the second wave of COVID-19 which brought numerous changes to the dynamics in the field of sports, where many sportspersons shifted their focus from physical...

Here’s how Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan on his birthday MUMBAI: As Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan turned a year older on Monday, actor Katrina Kaif penned a sweet message on social media for his special day. Taking to her Instagram...

PPP observe Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary LARKANA: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday observed the 14th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto. A 60-foot-wide main stage has been decorated with tri-colour...

COVID-19 vaccination: Registration for children aged 15-18 to begin from Jan 1 NEW DELHI: From January 1, children in the age group of 15-18 will be eligible to register on the CoWIN platform. CoWIN platform chief Dr R S Sharma said: “We’ve...

BJP, Amarinder Singh’s party, SAD(S) announce seat-sharing arrangement, 6 member-panel constituted NEW DELHI: Ahead of Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress have formed a six member-Committee to decide on seat sharing, informed...