WHO director general self-isolates after coming in contact with COVID-19 infected person

WHO director general self-isolates after coming in contact with COVID-19 infected person
November 02
10:28 2020
GENEVA: Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday announced his self-isolation after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home,” Ghebreyesus tweeted.

He stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems. “My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable,” Ghebreyesus said. (ANI)

