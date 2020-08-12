India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

WHO in contact with Russia on new COVID-19 vaccine: Spokesman

WHO in contact with Russia on new COVID-19 vaccine: Spokesman
August 12
10:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) is in close contact with Russia regarding a possible pre-qualification of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, a WHO spokesman said.

“We are in close contact with the Russian health authorities and discussions are underway regarding a possible pre-qualification of the vaccine by WHO,” WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said at a virtual press briefing on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The pre-qualification of any vaccine involves rigorous review and evaluation of all the data required for safety and efficacy” in clinical trials, said Jasarevic, adding that at the WHO level, this process would be the same for any vaccine candidate.

“Each country has national regulatory bodies that approve the use of vaccines or drugs in its territory,” he said. “Manufacturers are asking for WHO pre-qualification because it is a kind of seal of quality.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his country has registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Putin said he hoped that the mass production of the vaccine registered in Russia should begin in the near future, and vaccination will be available to everyone in the country voluntarily. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that she expected the production of the vaccine to start at the end of August or the beginning of September and health workers will be the first to be vaccinated.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Biden picks Kamala Harris to be Democratic vice ... - https://t.co/OORhac5P1N Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/fqFk09qgmb
    h J R

    - August 12, 2020, 10:13 am

    60,963 new corona cases take India tally across 23L - https://t.co/Bc01vTnTdj Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - August 12, 2020, 10:11 am

    Covid cases haven't yet peaked ... - https://t.co/kWt0mREUMV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/gGGC83Llyg
    h J R

    - August 12, 2020, 10:05 am

    3 dead in B'luru, 110 arrested for ... - https://t.co/0nzGrMsgkT Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/1iOfBjusqg
    h J R

    - August 12, 2020, 10:01 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.