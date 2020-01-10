Who is gonna win the Purple Cap in IPL 2020

The Orange Cap is an annual cricket award presented to the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League and got introduced to the IPL on April 25, 2008.

After the introduction of the Orange Cap in April 2008, the Indian Premier League announced the introduction of the Purple Cap on 13 May 2008.

Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is an annual cricket award presented to the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League. The bowler with most wickets in the tournament during the course of the season gets to wear the Purple Cap while fielding, while the bowler that has the overall lead in wicket-taker throughout the season wins the Purple Cap award on the final game of the season in IPL.

Here is a list of all the Purple Cap winners since the introduction of the award in 2008;

Season Player Matches Wickets 2008 Sohail Tanvir 11 22 2009 R.P. Singh 16 23 2010 Pragyan Ojha 16 21 2011 Lasith Malinga 16 28 2012 Morne Morkel 16 25 2013 Dwayne Bravo 18 32 2014 Mohit Sharma 16 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo 16 26 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 17 23 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 14 26 2018 Andrew Tye 14 24 2019 Imran Tahir 17 26

The Indian Premier League 2020 and the race for the Purple Cap holder starts on Sunday 29 May at 20:00 pm IST. The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular domestic leagues in the world no matter the sport. During the IPL all the best betting sites in India will have odds for any market you wanna bet on during the IPL.

One person that truly stands out this season is the Delhi Capitals super bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is born on May 25, 1995 (24 years) in Johannesburg, South Africa. He currently plays as a bowler for Delhi Capitals, he’s known for his fast right-arm when bowling, and he actually uses his left-arm when batting which is extremely rare among cricket players. Kagiso Rabada got his fame under the 2014 U-19 World Cup, he brutalized the Australian lineup with a stunningly 6/25 score, constantly hitting the mid-140s. With his great performance throughout the tournament with penetrative bowling all the way till the grand final. He ended up the tournament as the highest wicket-taker.

When returning from the amazing U19 World Cup he got rewarded with a contract with the Highveld Lions in South Africa, and his career has accelerated ever since. He’s now among the best bowlers in the world and is gonna have a huge impact on the cricket scene in the years to come.

Kagiso Rabada is without one of the top favorites in the Indian Premier League 2020 to take home the Purple Cap. He will definitely give everything to get a hold at the Purple Cap during the season and it will be no big surprise if he’s the one wearing the Cap when IPL ends on May 24, 2020.

