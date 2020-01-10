Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Who is gonna win the Purple Cap in IPL 2020

Who is gonna win the Purple Cap in IPL 2020
January 10
15:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Orange Cap is an annual cricket award presented to the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League and got introduced to the IPL on April 25, 2008.
After the introduction of the Orange Cap in April 2008, the Indian Premier League announced the introduction of the Purple Cap on 13 May 2008.

Purple Cap

The Purple Cap is an annual cricket award presented to the leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League. The bowler with most wickets in the tournament during the course of the season gets to wear the Purple Cap while fielding, while the bowler that has the overall lead in wicket-taker throughout the season wins the Purple Cap award on the final game of the season in IPL.

Here is a list of all the Purple Cap winners since the introduction of the award in 2008;

 

Season

 Player Matches Wickets

2008

 Sohail Tanvir 11 22
2009 R.P. Singh 16

23

2010

 Pragyan Ojha 16

21

2011

 Lasith Malinga 16

28

2012

 Morne Morkel 16

25

2013

 Dwayne Bravo 18

32

2014

 Mohit Sharma 16

23

2015

 Dwayne Bravo 16

26

2016

 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 17

23

2017

 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 14

26
2018 Andrew Tye 14

24
2019 Imran Tahir 17

26

 

 The Indian Premier League 2020 and the race for the Purple Cap holder starts on Sunday 29 May at 20:00 pm IST. The Indian Premier League is one of the most popular domestic leagues in the world no matter the sport. During the IPL all the best betting sites in India will have odds for any market you wanna bet on during the IPL.

One person that truly stands out this season is the Delhi Capitals super bowler Kagiso Rabada.

 Kagiso Rabada

 Kagiso Rabada is born on May 25, 1995 (24 years) in Johannesburg, South Africa. He currently plays as a bowler for Delhi Capitals, he’s known for his fast right-arm when bowling, and he actually uses his left-arm when batting which is extremely rare among cricket players. Kagiso Rabada got his fame under the 2014 U-19 World Cup, he brutalized the Australian lineup with a stunningly 6/25 score, constantly hitting the mid-140s. With his great performance throughout the tournament with penetrative bowling all the way till the grand final. He ended up the tournament as the highest wicket-taker.

When returning from the amazing U19 World Cup he got rewarded with a contract with the Highveld Lions in South Africa, and his career has accelerated ever since. He’s now among the best bowlers in the world and is gonna have a huge impact on the cricket scene in the years to come.

Kagiso Rabada is without one of the top favorites in the Indian Premier League 2020 to take home the Purple Cap. He will definitely give everything to get a hold at the Purple Cap during the season and it will be no big surprise if he’s the one wearing the Cap when IPL ends on May 24, 2020.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will USA-Iran face-off lead to war?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

India, US making 'very good progress' on trade: Shringla - https://t.co/we81A19VYJ Get your news featured use… https://t.co/HcAhPiUlUC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 11:12 am

#Cricket is insignificant to what's happening in #Australia: Finch on bushfires - https://t.co/PHYH2H5Gac Get your… https://t.co/qzGCISSanW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 10:55 am

Landmark #Brexit bill for UK's divorce from EU finally clears Commons vote - https://t.co/hzLRQbDVbL Get your news… https://t.co/n2neWPyFeb
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 10:52 am

RT @manakgupta: Breaking - “Dhoni may end his ODI career soon.” Ravi Shastri
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 10, 2020, 10:37 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.