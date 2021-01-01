India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

WHO issues Emergency Use Validation for Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

WHO issues Emergency Use Validation for Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
January 01
11:15 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said on Thursday it had issued an emergency use validation for the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech companies, the first one since the start of the pandemic.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) today listed the Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use, making the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the first to receive emergency validation from WHO since the outbreak began a year ago,” the WHO said in a statement.
The WHO decision has enabled UNICEF and the Pan-American Health Organization to procure the vaccine for distribution to the countries in need.

“WHO and our partners are working night and day to evaluate other vaccines that have reached safety and efficacy standards. We encourage even more developers to come forward for review and assessment. It’s vitally important that we secure the critical supply needed to serve all countries around the world and stem the pandemic,” WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products Mariangela Simao said.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 83.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.81 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    'On to next one without you': Irrfan Khan's son ... - https://t.co/vxxg4eh0kR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #BabilKhan #BabilKhanInstagram #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #FathersonBond #Hollywood #IrrfanKhan #IrrfanKhanMovies #IshiKapoor
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 6:04 am

    NZ vs Pak: Hoping for even better performances ... - https://t.co/SrlhEnjknY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #BCCI #ChennaiSuperKings #Coronavirus #CSK #FawadAlamTest #IndianPremierLeague #IPL #IPLbetting #IPLIndiaBudget #IPLNews #IPLupdates #JaspritBumrah
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 6:01 am

    WHO issues Emergency Use ... - https://t.co/xaeA3UpMMM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #BioNTechCOVID19Vaccine #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 5:45 am

    @timesofindia: Trump extends freeze on H-1B, other work visas until March 31; Indian IT professionals to be hit https://t.co/lw3RiPyU8B via @TOIBusiness
    h J R

    - January 1, 2021, 5:42 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.