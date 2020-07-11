India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

WHO launches initiative to help 1.3bn people quit smoking

WHO launches initiative to help 1.3bn people quit smoking
July 11
11:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it was launching an initiative to help 1.3 billion global tobacco-users quit the habit during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Access Initiative for Quitting Tobacco will help people freely access the resources they need to quit tobacco, like nicotine replacement therapy and access to a digital health worker for advice, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing on Friday.

According to the UN health body, smoking kills 8 million people a year, and evidence reveals that smokers are more vulnerable than non-smokers to developing a severe case of COVID-19, reports Xinhua news agency. “But if users need more motivation to kick the habit, the pandemic provides the right incentive,” said Tedros. The initiative is led by WHO, together with the UN Interagency Task Force on Non-communicable Diseases (NCD).

The initiative brings together tech industry, pharmaceutical, and NGO partners like PATH and the Coalition for Access to NCD Medicines and Products. As the first manufacturing partner of the initiative, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health said Friday that it has donated nearly 40,000 nicotine patches. Tedros said the WHO is in the final stages of adding more partners and encourages pharmaceutical and tech companies to join the initiative.

WHO will first launch the initiative in Jordan and then roll it out globally over the coming months, he added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian origin doctor to sue police ... - https://t.co/GIesT4cGnK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/BFClwwlfoJ
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:29 am

    Handful of Kashmiri Pandits keep ... - https://t.co/TIBU84sklr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/6fP9TcmpPz
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:27 am

    Tiger census sets Guinness ... - https://t.co/IgRzqLH5mo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/q0VvqfJznT
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:18 am

    #WHO acknowledges Dharavi's success ... - https://t.co/6FbuF8g6Xf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rUqxrN3qqW
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:00 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.