India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

WHO starts discussions on Russia Covid-19 vaccine

WHO starts discussions on Russia Covid-19 vaccine
August 21
18:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has started talks with Russia with the aim of garnering more information on a Covid-19 vaccine that the country last week approved even before starting the crucial phase-3 trial, the media reported.

The development comes amid reports that Russia is now planning a large-scale trial of its “Sputnik V” vaccine involving 40,000 people. The vaccine’s financial backers said that a foreign research body would oversee the tests of the vaccine in 40,000 people that would begin next week, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

The WHO had earlier raised safety concerns over Russia’s approach to developing the vaccine. Officials at WHO/Europe on Thursday said that the agency had started direct discussions with Russia and that it is seeking information from the country that is needed for it to make an assessment.

“We’re not going through a rushed job of trying to jump to conclusions here,” Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency official at WHO/Europe, was quoted as saying. “We want to take our time to really understand where the vaccine is at and to get as full information as possible on the steps that have already been taken.”

In a statement, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said that it is crucial for countries now to promote flu vaccination for at-risk groups as the next influenza season is also approaching fast. “This year, even more than previous years, we must support older people to get their flu jab early, in a safe environment,” Kluge said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Chandrayaan-2 completes a ... - https://t.co/fTdbbYLBEH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/D06RR2FCtz
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 12:36 pm

    #WHO starts discussions on ... - https://t.co/3kv8pyps7J Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/raf3loSfKO
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 12:31 pm

    Historic handover of ... - https://t.co/MMYaAWklQ8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/vN3lIDmcQt
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 5:43 am

    15-Minutes to an Elevated Life! ... - https://t.co/yvUBW2a8ut Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/HzKwzYk80Z
    h J R

    - August 21, 2020, 5:34 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.