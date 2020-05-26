India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

WHO suspends HCQ clinical trial on COVID-19 patients

WHO suspends HCQ clinical trial on COVID-19 patients
May 26
10:59 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General, said that a clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) on COVID-19 patients has come to “a temporary pause”, while the safety data of the anti-malaria drug was being reviewed.

According to the WHO chief, The Lancet medical journal on May 22 had published an observational study on HCQ and chloroquine and its effects on COVID-19 patients that have been hospitalized, reports Xinhua news agency.

The authors of the study reported that among patients receiving the drug, when used alone or with a macrolide, they estimated a higher mortality rate.

“The Executive Group of the Solidarity Trial, representing 10 of the participating countries, met on Saturday (May 23) and has agreed to review a comprehensive analysis and critical appraisal of all evidence available globally,” Tedros said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

The review will consider data collected so far in the Solidarity Trial and in particular robust randomized available data, to adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug, he said.

“The Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the HCQ arm within the Solidarity Trial while the safety data is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board. The other arms of the trial are continuing,” Tedros added. WHO initiated the Solidarity Trial, a plan to evaluate the safety and efficacy of four drugs and drug combinations against COVID-19 more than two months ago, which include HCQ.

According to the WHO, over 400 hospitals in 35 countries are actively recruiting patients and nearly 3,500 patients have been enrolled from 17 countries under the Solidarity Trial. Tedros added that the safety concern over the drug related only to the use of HCQ and chloroquine in COVID-19, and “these drugs are accepted as generally safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases or malaria”.

“WHO will provide further updates as we know more,” he added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES


    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    WHO suspends HCQ clinical trial on #COVID-19 patients - https://t.co/G4IsZby8BF Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/OApP8AIDXw
    h J R

    - May 26, 2020, 5:29 am

    NY to provide benefits for fallen COVID-19 frontline workers - https://t.co/qWZpRdOdFI Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/6L6oxrN8jc
    h J R

    - May 26, 2020, 5:25 am

    RT @tandon4congress: On this Memorial Day, we salute and honor all the men and women who laid their lives to protect America. Memorial dayâ€¦
    h J R

    - May 25, 2020, 6:30 pm

    RT @ANI: CM has already written to the PM, I am very hopeful that the central govt will confer him with Bharat Ratna. He deserves that. Mohâ€¦
    h J R

    - May 25, 2020, 3:48 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.