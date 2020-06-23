India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

WHO urges balance between protection against COVID-19

WHO urges balance between protection against COVID-19
June 23
11:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) urged a delicate balance between protection against COVID-19 and minimizing social, economic damage therewith, as global daily new cases keeps hitting new record.

“It’s not a choice between lives and livelihoods. Countries can do both,” claimed WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as all countries are facing a “delicate balance between protecting their people, while minimizing the social and economic damage”, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest numbers from WHO show that more than 183,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, which was easily the most in a single day so far. Worldwide, more than 8.8 million cases have now been reported to WHO, and more than 465,000 people have lost their lives.

According to the WHO chief, some countries are continuing to see a rapid increase in cases and deaths, while some others that have successfully suppressed transmission are now seeing an upswing in cases as they reopen their societies and economies.

He urged countries to be careful and creative in finding solutions that enable people to stay safe while getting on with their lives, and to double down on the fundamental public health measures that have been known to work, including finding and testing suspected cases, isolating and caring for the sick, tracing and quarantining contacts, and protecting health workers.

He also urged every individual to take measures to protect themselves and others, such as maintain physical distance, cleaning hands and wearing a mask where appropriate.

The WHO chief also talked about the potential of steroid dexamethasone in treatment of COVID-19, saying “although the data are still preliminary, the recent finding that the steroid dexamethasone has life-saving potential for critically ill COVID-19 patients gave us a much-needed reason to celebrate.”

But he reiterated that it should only be used for patients with severe or critical disease and under close clinical supervision.

According to WHO, as of 3:50 p.m. CEST (1750 GMT), the COVID-19 pandemic had infected 8,860,331 people worldwide, causing a death toll of 465,740.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #WHO urges balance between ... - https://t.co/bmhADhzNPv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/HTSPurrnHT
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:30 am

    New Zealand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/XauPA6t5W4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iQJTkqGYWt
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 5:09 am

    Trump freezes H-1B visas; revamp plans may ... - https://t.co/I4JTwLKFQx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/3pG7jPRBBc
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 4:54 am

    Army Chief to visit Leh, Kashmir to take ... - https://t.co/gnXrHBSjog Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/gkgKAtX0bH
    h J R

    - June 23, 2020, 4:51 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.