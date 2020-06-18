India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

WHO welcomes dexamethasone results, calls for cautious use against COVID-19

WHO welcomes dexamethasone results, calls for cautious use against COVID-19
June 18
11:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) welcomed the positive results of dexamethasone in treating the novel coronavirus, while warning that the drug should not be used on mild cases or for prevention purposes.

At a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated the initial results from the RECOVERY trial in the UK, which shows that dexamethasone, a common steroid, has had a beneficial effect on patients severely ill with COVID-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth, according to preliminary findings received by WHO.

“This is very welcome news for those patients with severe illness,” said Tedros, adding: “However, dexamethasone was shown to not have a beneficial effect for those with milder disease, who did not need respiratory support.”

Echoing the warning of the WHO director-general, Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Program, highlighted that dexamethasone, as a “very powerful anti-inflammatory drug“, must be used under medical supervision.

“In fact, steroids — particularly powerful steroids — can be associated with viral replication. In other words, they can actually facilitate the division and replication of viruses in human bodies,” said Ryan. “It is not a treatment for the virus itself. It is not a prevention for the virus,” he said, adding: “It’s exceptionally important in this case that this drug is reserved for use in severely ill.”

According to Ryan, the findings from the UK, though significant, were “still just preliminary data from one study”, and the WHO needs to see the final data before updating the clinical guidance and supporting countries to access and utilizing the drug in the most appropriate way possible.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action: Indian Army Sources https://t.co/evYNYXOJMt
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 10:59 am

    RT @the_hindu: The #UnitedNations estimates that more than a million #Muslims have been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region https://t.â€¦
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 10:07 am

    Black lives don't matter in ... - https://t.co/QTJGo7IOTo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/1nYZYyWq3z
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 6:00 am

    Some 860,000 immigrants may be illegally living in UK: Report - https://t.co/Syw4aaSCVn Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/ib4dFze3wF
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 5:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.