Why are Online Casinos Better Than Land Based Casinos in India?

Online casinos and land-based casinos share multiple similarities, as well as several notable differences. This often leads to the question, which is better? Of course, the answer depends on which part of India the question is asked and to whom.

Given that gambling on â€˜games of chanceâ€™ is illegal in most states in India, the vast majority of gamblers claim online casinos to be better than their land-based counterparts. But is accessibility the only reason? Letâ€™s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of playing online.

Pros and cons of playing at online casinos in India

In this context, itâ€™s a comparison of sorts. Therefore, an advantage of playing online is compared with land-based casinos.So, for all intents and purposes, these pros and cons could be flipped the other way round, and they would still be valid.

The perks of online casinos

Accessibility

It was mentioned above, so letâ€™s expand on it. Land-based and/or floating casinos are legal in Goa, Daman, and Sikkim, but thatâ€™s about it. Clearly, access to a land-based casino in India is not possible for most of the population.

Online casinos – on the other hand – are accessible to the entire country (note that there are a few states in which all forms of gambling, including online, are illegal). Moreover, they are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and thereâ€™s no guest list. Players can enjoy a game of roulette online, while in their garden wearing a pair of shorts. Ultimately, everyone, who is over the age of 18, is welcome.

Promotional Offers

Obviously, the running costs of an online casino are much lower than a land-based casino. With fewer expenses, it means that online casinos can be more generous with bonuses and promotions. Most gambling sites in India have welcome offers for new players, as well as a string of on-going promos to keep existing clients coming back for more. For example, JeetPlay offers 10% Cashback on live casino through their mobile casino app.

This isnâ€™t to say that every online casino bonus is fantastic. Sometimes the wagering requirements are too high or the time limits too short, so players need to compare offers to find the best value.

Mobile

It was clear several years ago that mobile casinos were going to play a major role in shaping this industry. The majority of software developers – both those designing games and platform architecture – adopted a mobile-first approach. This meant for the first time, mobile users and the mobile experience were at the forefront.

More than 700 million people in India have a mobile phone, and the country boasts around half a billion internet users. A high percentage of gamblers use a smartphone or tablet, so the industryâ€™s switch to a mobile-first mindset fits perfectly for Indian players.

Quantity and Variety of Games

Some online casinos now offer 3,000 – 4,000 different games. Even the biggest locations in Las Vegas and Macau cannot compete with these numbers. However, itâ€™s not just the quantity thatâ€™s better at online casinos; they also offer a more diverse gaming experience.

For instance, live dealer roulette online has variants like European, American, French, Double Ball, Lightning, Quantum, Speed, and Instant Roulette. A land-based casino may provide two or three of these, at best.

Published RTPs

When playing online, players can check the RTP (return to player) value of every game. For several slots, the RTPs are often higher at online casinos because of the lower running costs, meaning they can give more value back to players.

Also, the payouts for progressive jackpot games are better online compared to land-based casinos in India. This is simply because online progressives are being played all over the world, whereas progressives in India are local networks consisting of one or only a few casinos.

The disadvantages of playing online

When talking about the disadvantages, itâ€™s essentially highlighting whatâ€™s more appealing about land-based casinos.

Lack of atmosphere and ambience

Regardless of how authentic live casinos are, they will never equal actually being in a casino. Itâ€™s like watching a cricket match on TV versus being in the ground. The true atmosphere – the sounds, the smells – canâ€™t be replicated online.

Slower payouts

When playing at a land-based casino, players can cash out their chips at the end of the night, put their winnings in their pockets, and go home. Online casinos rarely offer instant payouts, although some operators now do to fully verified customers. On average though, land-based venues are better in this respect.

