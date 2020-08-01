Since its inception around 300 years ago, cricket has always enjoyed a special place in the minds and hearts of Indians. Betting on cricket matches has existed for a long time in this country, and many Indians love places wagers on their desired teams or games. In this article, we will look at the reasons why is cricket betting so popular in India?

It is convenient and easily accessible

Many people who are living in India are not wealthy. As a result, they always welcome any opportunity that will allow them to earn some extra money. Ease of making cash with bidding is one of the prime reasons drawing many Indians into the gambling industry. Since cricket is the most popular sports in the country, Indians love watching matches. For this reason, betting on cricket matches comes naturally. Also, it’s a great way to get the players’ blood running, even if the results turn out to be not what they were expecting.

Cricket betting is easily accessible in India, as players can go online, download a mobile app and start placing wagers on cricket matches through online bookmakers that accept betting enthusiasts from this country. Betting and playing through these mobile applications can be done from anywhere in India and at any time. This means that they can do this at the comfort of their home.

Free streaming

Cricket betting is also popular because many bookmakers offer Indian players free streaming of cricket events when they sign up with their betting site. Live cricket streaming allows Indians to work while watching a match. This also means that they cannot miss important shots in the whole match. The wide range of payment methods that these bookmakers offers are digitally secure, which has resulted in an increase in cricket betting.

Cricket betting is safe

Although gambling activities are illegal in India, many sites accept players from India. Moreover, there is no written law prohibiting players from India from placing their bets on cricket matches or their favourite cricket team.

The online betting system provides fair opportunities for players all over the world, including India. As such, players only need a stable internet connection and a PC or any type of mobile devices such as a smartphone and a tablet, even though it might have been difficult to bet on a new smartphone in recent months.

They can then go online and bet on their favourite cricket team. Since Indians can access these online betting sites from anywhere, they can maintain and enhance their statistics of cricket batting. This allows them to wager on their favourite team, with the possibility of winning real money.

A great activity for spending leisure time

For many people in India, watching or playing cricket is a major recreational activity. When a high-intensity match is taking place, many Indians take a day off to watch the game. Cricket betting allows Indians to earn some money with negligible effort while spending leisure time.

Simple working mechanism

Another reason that accounts for the popularity of betting on cricket in India is the fact that it’s easy and effortless to carry out. If a player has been winning at a stretch, they will want to maintain the streak. Upon loss, they will want to continue playing for the victory. Generally, this is the continuous cycle of this game, which players can leverage with little understanding of cricket and with little concentration.

Where to find the best online cricket betting platforms

The best cricket betting sites that accept punters from India offer high-quality bonuses to their new and existing customers.

These bookmakers also offer competitive odds and offer a plethora of baking methods for players to fund their gaming. Additionally, these sites offer 24/7, responsive customer support service. Lastly, reputable bookmakers are licenced and regulated by a trusted authority, ensuring fairness and safety of players when betting on cricket matches.

