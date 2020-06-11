India Post News Paper

“Why My Family Counts in the 2020 Census”

June 11
15:05 2020
OCEIA FINAL brochure 3_6_20-4Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

EMS announced the winners of an Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs (OCEIA) – sponsored citywide contest for 14-21 year-olds on “Why My Family Counts” and introduced four of the 100-plus contestants. Census advocates document how San Francisco — a trend setter in so many areas –is behind the state-wide average in self-response rates, possible reasons why and what is to be done.

An Ethnic Media Services project Funded by OCEIA launched the contest with an ethnic media briefing September 27, 2019, on “Why Counting Kids Matters Most” that featured Mayra Alvarez of Children’s Partnership and leading census advocates and representatives from youth-serving agencies. With the help of many agencies, EMS coordinated 10 workshops, which generated almost 100 submissions. This project was made possible through the sponsorship of San Francisco’s Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs (OCEIA) and the encouragement of Adrienne Pon, its director.

