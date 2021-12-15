Why skipping meals in the journey of weight loss is a misconception

MUMBAI: Think twice the next time you consider accelerating your weight loss journey by skipping meals.

This misdemeanour can cause your metabolism to slow down, which can lead to weight gain, warns Dr Snehal Adusle, a weight loss coach and dietician on a mission to make one million women healthy, happy, and empowered.

“The ultimate shortcut to improving weight loss is to manage meals by eating right and eating at the right time,” says Dr Snehal Adsule, who received the NMIMS Sarvochh Seva Samman Award and was named the ‘Most Trusted Dietician of the Year’ in 2019. “Avoid long gaps between meals to avoid a negative effect on metabolism.” It is critical to breaking the overnight fast within 45 minutes of waking up in the morning.”

Many people have a habit of skipping breakfast. On the other hand, those who skip breakfast will consume an additional 500 calories per day, which is a significant disadvantage when trying to lose weight. Breakfast is best served between 7 and 8 a.m., and it should not last longer than 10 a.m.

Similarly, Dr Adsule recommends eating lunch between 12.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to maintain steady blood glucose levels and keep hunger at bay. Again, dinner is best eaten 3-4 hours after lunch and 3 hours before bed to promote optimal sleep and efficient calorie use.

“Dinner should not be served after 10 p.m. It is preferable to have mid-meal snacks between your main meals to ensure that your body does not go into starvation mode. “Late-night meals can cause bloating,” Dr Adsule explained.

