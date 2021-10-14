India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Why women are primary targets of Xenophobic Hate

Why women are primary targets of Xenophobic Hate
October 14
14:50 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

Xenophobia, the “fear and hatred of strangers or foreigners, is an unfamiliar term for some. While xenophobia is similar to racism, racism is prejudiced thoughts and discriminatory actions based on differences in race or ethnicity. Women in the United States face an extraordinary level of violence. Anti-Asian/Pacific Islander hate crimes against women also exceed those against men. Speakers at the EMS conference on Oct 8 discussed the rise in hate-based violence against women, along with historic perspective.

The report by University California Berkeley’s “Othering & Belonging Institute,” reveals that 67.5% of respondents said they had personally experienced Islamophobia in their lifetimes, including 76.7% of women and 58.6% of men.

Elsadig Elsheikh, Director of the Global Justice Program at the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley said more than half of both women and men have personally experienced Islamophobia; however, women (76.7%) are more likely than men (58.6%) to have had a personal encounter with Islamophobia. He added over half of women (59.6%) and men (51.3%) did not report an Islamophobic incident to the authorities. US Muslims reported that they themselves, or family members, friends, or members of their community, have been affected by federal and/or state policies that discriminate against Muslims. The survey found 60.6% of respondents believe Islamophobia to be a “very big problem in the U.S.”

“The news is not all bad,” said Basima Sisemore, a researcher with the institute’s Global Justice program who co-authored the study. “One of the uplifting findings of our survey is that despite a general climate of hostility, Muslims overwhelmingly express a desire to belong, regularly interact with non-Muslims and believe in the ideals of pluralism and equality. “The challenge before us now is to actually create the conditions that foster and strengthen social bonds and disrupt the structures that support Islamophobia to help us reach that ever-elusive goal,” she added.

Helen Zia, AAPI activist, author, and journalist said because of the epidemic, the global economy has been hit hard, and the U.S. economy has also been affected. Many people have begun to look for scapegoats, believing that Asians have caused all this.

Panelists also discussed workplace oppression and sexual harassment suffered by women working in agriculture. Hispanic women selling food on the street were also attacked. Such things happened before the epidemic, and it has intensified after the epidemic. Therefore, reforms in the immigration system are also necessary. We urge all public institutions to challenge racism in their midst and work to promote a more just and equitable society, emphasized the panelists.

Comments

comments

Tags
CommunityDiasporaIndianCommunityIndianOriginNRIRacismRacism in USAwomenXenophobicXenophobic AttacksXenophobic HateXenophobic HateCrimesXenophobic MeaningXenophobic Perosn
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 15th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.