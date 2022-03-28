WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite praises his team effort after Test series win over Eng

SAINT GEORGE: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite praised his team for their collective effort as they defeated England by ten wickets in the third and final Test match, here in Saint George’s, Grenada.

With this win, West Indies have clinched the three-match Test series with a 1-0 lead, as the first two matches ended in a draw.

“I feel fantastic. Feel even better that we have won. Want to thank the fans for coming in here at the Grenada stadium, that’s very pleasing. Main thing was working on my balance, more on my top handwork. Been working on it for the last two years. A total team effort is a total team effort. I must commend all of my teammates. Bonner and Jason in the first Test, Blackwood in the next Test and then Roach. Alzarri bowled those short balls yesterday,” said Kraigg Brathwaite in a post-match presentation.

“The effort from the guys was remarkable. To see how Joshua batted (with the lower order batters), they played well. When you have guys like Holder and Roach, it’s a great thing. I think we learnt a lot from this series. It’s really a remarkable day, to see the attitude, we need to keep doing it. Need to continue doing it and not take anything for granted,” he added.

Resuming Day 5 at 103/8, England batters Chris Woakes and Jack Leach tried to anchor the innings for the visitors as they were left with just 10 run lead. Kemar Roach struck them hard and dismissed the duo and their batting run at 120, thus providing his side with a target of 28 runs.

Coming to bat, West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell make it look like a cakewalk and chased down the target in mere 5 overs and ended the match with a ten-wicket victory over the Three Lions.

Earlier, West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva scored an unbeaten ton and all-rounder Kyle Mayers scalped five wickets to dismantle England’s batting line-up. (ANI)

