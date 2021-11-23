India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Will bring lakh farmers to Delhi in support of reforms: SC panel member

Will bring lakh farmers to Delhi in support of reforms: SC panel member
November 23
16:20 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Member of the Supreme Court appointed committee on farm laws, Anil Ghanwat, on Tuesday wrote to the apex court to release their committee’s report and also said he will mobilise a lakh farmers, who support farm reforms, to Delhi.

Ghanwat’s Committee has submitted a report in connection with the three contentious farm laws, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to repeal on November 19. The Shetkari Sanghatana leader from Maharashtra reached Delhi on Monday and held a meeting with another member of the panel, agriculture economist, Ashok Gulati.

Ghanwat told media, “I have written a letter to the Supreme Court again today demanding it to release our report. Now that the three laws are going to be repealed, this report can play an educational role.”

Whether or not the Committee will bring out that report in public by itself will be decided later, he said.

The Supreme Court had appointed the three-member committee – apart from Ghanawat and Gulati, the third member is P.K. Joshi – in January this year while staying the three farm laws. The Committee had submitted the report in March after a wide multi-stakeholder consultation.

However, since then neither did the apex court make use of any of its recommendations nor was the report made public. Ghanawat had, in September, written to the then Chief Justice of India, to release the report so that its recommendations can be used by the government for resolving the agitation of the farmers that had turned widespread with even violence disturbing at some places. This is Ghanwat’s second letter after his first in September to the apex court.

Explaining that he and his team never wanted to pitch farmers against farmers and therefore never took to streets till date, Ghanwat said, however, now that the PM has announced to repeal the laws, we will take to the streets if needed.

“But we don’t want to disturb Delhi. We will bring at least a lakh genuinely worried farmers, who support reforms in agriculture,” Ghanwat said.

Commenting on the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s demand to legalise Minimum Support Price (MSP) along with cancelling the three laws, Ghanwat said, “MSP is not the answer, it can never be. Farmers need to diversify. Look at progressive farmers in Maharashtra – farmers are doing dairy, fisheries, poultry and orchards.”

Technology freedom and trade freedom should help the farmers as against the current practices of price regulation by the government by way of import or export ban, he said. Sanjeev Sabhlok, an advisor, said, “We need an Agriculture Policy, we need a white paper on the issue with wider consultation.”

Comments

comments

Tags
AAP PunjabArvind KejriwalCapt. Amrinder SinghDelhi CMFarm LawsFree ElecrticityKejriwal In PunjabPunjab assembly electionsPunjab CongressPunjab Congress crisisPunjab ElectionsPunjab Elections 2022Punjab Post
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.