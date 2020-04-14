Something went wrong with the connection!

Will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures: Kejriwal

April 14
16:57 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the city will fully implement the lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to control the coronavirus spread.

“Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures,” Kejriwal tweeted. From March 24, Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the infection. The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus was extended till May 3 on Tuesday.

On April 11, Modi held a video conference with the CMs across the country. Soon after the meeting, Kejriwal was first to hail Modi’s decision to extend the lockdown. However, it was only on Tuesday that Modi made the official announcement.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said if the lockdown is taken away, all gains would be lost as the country fights coronavirus.

“The PM has taken a correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it,” Kejriwal said on April 11.

So far, there were 1,510 COVID cases in Delhi, with 28 deaths.

