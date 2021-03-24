India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Will knock SC door if NCT bill sails through Rajya Sabha: AAP

Will knock SC door if NCT bill sails through Rajya Sabha: AAP
March 24
11:48 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Narain Dass Gupta said on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court if the Upper House passes the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

“If the GNCT Amendment Bill 2021 is passed by the Rajya Sabha today, we will go to the Supreme Court because we don’t have any other option,” Gupta told ANI.

Reacting to the Centre’s allegations that the AAP government is not implementing Delhi’s policy for the citizens, Gupta said the Central government has always hindered the policies of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The AAP government is hugely popular in Delhi and it’s the Central government which doesn’t allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to do work extensively for the people of Delhi,” the AAP MP said.

The GNCT amendment bill 2021 is expected to be discussed today in Rajya Sabha after which voting will take place. AAP lawmakers have dubbed the bill as “unconstitutional” and have been huddling for gathering support for opposing the bill.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the bill must not be allowed to be presented in House and added BJP want to remove the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“The Central government is liable to bring a Constitutional Amendment Bill in House before making any amendment to the constitution. I gave a notice in Rajya Sabha yesterday that this (GNCTD Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional and mustn’t be allowed to be presented in House,” Singh said.

“They (BJP) have been losing for 23 years and now want to remove a government (AAP) that has consistently worked for people of Delhi and has also been winning by a majority. All political parties are opposing this Bill because this can happen to anyone tomorrow,” he added. Meanwhile, the Opposition parties agree that the bill should be sent to the select committee for further discussion.

The bill, which was introduced in the Parliament last week — three years after a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled on the dispute between Delhi’s ruling AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The bill, which entails that the term “government” referred to in any law made by the legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor, seeks to amend the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill in Lok Sabha stated that the bill seeks to clarify the expression “Government”, which in the context of legislation to be passed by the Legislative Assembly of Delhi, shall mean the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, consistent with the status of Delhi as a Union territory to address the ambiguities in the interpretation of the legislative provisions. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Do you think US sanctions on Myanmar will work?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Biden presidency will see a more ... - https://t.co/EVVY1HQbhv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ANtonyBlinken #China #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #FrankIslam #GreenCard #IndiaUSRelations #IndianAmericans #IndoUSRelationship #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
h J R

- March 24, 2021, 10:20 am

If #Tesla spied anywhere, it would shut down: Elon Musk - https://t.co/wWG5ItaW2s Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #ElonMusk #IndianEconomy #SecurityRisk #Techbiz #TeslaCarsIndia #TeslaSpyingAllegations #TeslaUpdates #USChinaRelations
h J R

- March 24, 2021, 10:13 am

Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2021: Best dates for a ... - https://t.co/FgkBi6mRMk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #A2zvastucom #AMITSETHI #GrihaPraveshDatesOnline #GrihaPraveshJune #GrihaPraveshMuhurat #GrihaPraveshMuhurat2021 #GrihaPraveshOnline #HouseWarmingCeremony
h J R

- March 24, 2021, 10:10 am

#2021 will bring renaissance of Indian ... - https://t.co/BhGg4uYfCW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CuisineIndia #FolkTalesIndia #IndianCuisines #IndianFood #IndianRegionalCuisines #IndianRegionalCuisines2021 #IndianSpices #IndianSpicesOnline #LandOfSpicesIndia
h J R

- March 24, 2021, 10:05 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.