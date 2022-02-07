India Post News Paper

Will make Uttarakhand “international spiritual capital for Hindus”: Arvind Kejriwal
February 07
15:34 2022
HARIDWAR: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make Uttarakhand an “international spiritual capital for Hindus” if the party is voted to power in the Assembly elections.

Kejriwal stated the elevation of Uttarakhand as an international spiritual capital will give a boost to tourism extensively in the state, besides providing employment opportunities to thousands of youth.

Addressing a press conference in Haridwar today, Kejriwal said, “We will make Uttarakhand an international spiritual capital for Hindus. This will enhance tourism extensively. We hope that it will provide employment to thousands of youth here.”

Kejriwal also promised to take steps to facilitate the travel of pilgrims to major religious destinations in the country. “Darshan of Ayodhya ji will be facilitated for people of Uttarakhand. Muslims will be facilitated to have darshan of Ajmer Sharif,” he said citing an example of such initiative in Delhi.

Delhi chief minister also said that “Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana” in Delhi has helped about 40,000 people to visit various religious places in the country.

Terming Uttarakhand Assembly polls “historic”, Kejriwal said that there can be a major change. “An honest government can be formed in the state for the first time through which corruption can be eliminated,” said Kejriwal.

He also promised that every woman above 18 years of age will be given Rs 1000 each per month for their needs. The amount will be transferred to their bank accounts, he added.

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

