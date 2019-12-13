Will never apologise: Rahul on rape remarks

NEW DELHI: Under attack for his rape remarks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he would never apologise and instead demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should do so over an old video in which he claimed that Delhi had turned into a “rape capital” under the UPA dispensation.

“As far as their (BJP’s) demand for apologising, I am never going to apologise to them,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

The Congress leader also clarified his rape statement that triggered protests by the BJP in both Houses of Parliament.

Gandhi said he simply made a point that Modi had been talking about ‘Made in India’, but wherever one sees it is “rape in India” as rapes are happening all over.

He said the main issue today was that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had burnt the entire Northeast, adding that BJP was diverting attention by raising his rape remarks.

On Twitter, Gandhi said: “Modi should apologise. For burning the North East. For destroying Indias economy. For this speech, a clip of which I’m attaching.” PTI

