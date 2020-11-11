India Post News Paper

Will never support Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi: Chirag Paswan

November 11
2020
BIHAR: While continuing to have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said even though the mandate has been given to National Democratic Aliance (NDA) but he will never support Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in the state Assembly.

“I will never support Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi. If he continues to be the Chief Minister of my state, there will be no support from me at the state level…We will continue supporting PM Modi at the Centre,” Chirag said.

Reacting to the verdict in Bihar elections 2020, Chirag said despite the difficulties the performance was satisfactory and the current mandate clearly indicated that his party was close to 2025 election target.

“We were close to victory in a few seats. But I can say our party performed well. The Bihar mandate has given us an indication that we are close to our 2025 target,” he added.

Chirag also thanked his supporters and candidates for showing the courage to fight the election alone. “Happy that Bihar gave love to LJP, around 25 Lakh voters trusted ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ and we secured 6 per cent votes while contesting alone. We were called a ‘pichhlaggu party’, that we can do something only with other’s support. We showed courage.”

Chirag also remarked that it is impossible to go with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtirya Janata Dal. On being asked to speak on the development of Nitish Kumar to become the Chief Minister once again, the LJP chief said, “Would have interfered in the decision but I am not in the position of power to comment on that now.”

The only seat won by the LJP eventually was Matihani, where Raj Kumar Singh defeated sitting JD(U) MLA Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh by a razor-thin margin of 333 votes. (ANI)

