India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark

Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark
August 03
10:50 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena is furious over the remark of “…as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan” by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prasad Lad as party’s MP Arvind Sawant said such remarks would not be accepted.

“Shiv Sena Bhavan is not a party’s office. It is the identity of Maharashtra. It is a temple and a court for us. Shiv Sena is a Sena. Shiv Saniks do not tolerate such things,” he said in an interview with ANI on Monday.
Hitting out at BJP, he further said, “BJP is digging its grave by giving such statements.” “Do not touch the identity of Maharashtra,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Lad had apologised for the statement earlier. He had said, “In my address, I had said that when we come to Dadar-Mahim, such huge police security is deployed here as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan. I have apologised for the statement.”

Shiv Sena also slammed BJP in its editorial mouthpiece, Saamana. They wrote, “The end is near for the BJP in Maharashtra because of the way they are behaving. Whosoever has looked scornfully towards Shiv Sena Bhavan, their leaders and their party were washed away in the gutters of Worli.”

“Many people having political differences with Shiv Sena, challenged Shiv Sena from time to time. But Shiv Sena stood up to those challenges. However, those political opponents never talked about demolishing Shiv Sena Bhavan,” the party said in Saamana.

Earlier on Monday Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party will not accept Prasad Lad’s apology for his remark on Shiv Sena Bhavan. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Bhartiya Janta Party MaharashtraBJPBJP MumbaiCoronaUpdateIndiaDevendra FadnavsIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalShiv SenaShiv Sena Remarks
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – July 30th, 2021

Digital Edition

Epaper

Oppa Bet 888

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.