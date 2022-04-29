India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Will not let Russia intimidate, says Biden after gas supplies cut off to two EU nations

Will not let Russia intimidate, says Biden after gas supplies cut off to two EU nations
April 29
16:30 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Friday Washington will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of sanctions.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

This comes after Russian energy giant Gazprom cut natural gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday after they refused to pay for gas in rubles.
“Yesterday, Russia threatened two of our allies with a cut-off of energy supplies. Let me be clear: We will not let Russia intimidate or blackmail their way out of sanctions. And we will not allow them to use their oil to avoid consequences for their aggression,” Biden said in a tweet.

The US President said that Washington is working with other nations to help their “European allies threatened by Russia with gas blackmail.”

“We are working with other nations — like South Korea, Japan, and Qatar — that support our effort to help our European allies threatened by Russia with gas blackmail meet their energy needs in other ways. Aggression will not win. Threats will not win,” he said in another tweet.

On March 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in “unfriendly” countries be settled in rubles. Media reports said some European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as Russia demanded. On Wednesday, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Russian energy giant Gazprom’s decision to suspend gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland is yet another attempt at blackmail.

“The announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally stopping delivery of gas to customers in Europe is yet another attempt by Russia to use gas as an instrument of blackmail. This is unjustified and unacceptable. And it shows once again the unreliability of Russia as a gas supplier,” von der Leyen had said in a statement. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
gas suppliesJoe BidenMoscowRussiaRussia EU RelationsRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 29th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.