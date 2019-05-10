Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Will Rahul oust his ‘guru’ Pitroda for anti-Sikh remark, asks Jaitley

Will Rahul oust his ‘guru’ Pitroda for anti-Sikh remark, asks Jaitley
May 10
16:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Attacking Congress party over Sam Pitroda’s reported remarks on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday said it was a matter of disgrace that the party did not have any remorse, and wondered if Rahul Gandhi would “oust his Guru” for the remark.
In a series of tweets, Jaitley said it was a “matter of disgrace” that the Congress party has “no remorse” over the Sikh killings of 1984.

“Sam Pitroda’s ‘Hua to Hua’ reaction to the 1984 Sikh killings is reflective of the lack of remorse on the part of Congress Party with respect to the 1984 genocide. Will the Congress President oust his ‘Guru’, who rubbishes the genocide of India’s most patriotic community in 1984?” Jaitley said.
Addressing a election rally in Haryana Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too slammed the Congress for Pitroda’s remarks on the anti-Sikh riots.

“Congress, which ruled for a maximum period, has been insensitive and that is reflected by the three words spoken yesterday…these words have not been spoken just like that, these words are character and mentality and intentions of the Congress.
“And which were these words, these were ‘hua to hua’,” said Modi referring to Pitroda’s remarks made on Thursday on anti-Sikh riots of 1984.
Pitroda, Modi said, is very close to Gandhi family and “very good friend” of Rajiv Gandhi and “Guru of Congress ‘naamdar’ (dynast) president” Rahul Gandhi. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.