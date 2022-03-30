India Post News Paper

Will Smith’s mother speaks out following 2022 Oscars slapping incident

March 30
10:53 2022
WASHINGTON: Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, has addressed her son’s behavior at the 2022 Oscars, stating that she’s just as surprised as the rest of the world.

According to Variety, while speaking to a local Philadelphia news outlet, Carolyn shared that she’s never seen her son lash out the way he did at the 94th Academy Awards, where he took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock.
Reacting to the incident, she said, “He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime…I’ve never seen him do that.”

The whole controversy erupted after comedian Rock joked about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head during this year’s Oscars ceremony. Rock said he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in ‘G.I. Jane 2’ which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fu–ing mouth!”

Smith was named best actor later in the evening. He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologised to Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram. (ANI)

Also ReadChris Rock’s comedy tour sees ticket sales surge post Will Smith’s slap at Oscars

