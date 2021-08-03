Unprecedented show of solidarity by Herat residents to Afghan forces KABUL: As the conflict between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Herat entered its sixth day, the residents of the city chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is the greatest) to...

Florida becoming new Covid epicentre in US MIAMI: The US state of Florida is becoming the new epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country as new cases have been surging recently, according to media reports. On...

‘Will turn Afghanistan into ruins so that it can’t compete with Pak’ ISLAMABAD: Abdullah Gul, son of former chief of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Hamid Gul, has said that he will destroy the government of Afghanistan with the help of the Taliban,...

Pak clarifies IS remarks by FM Qureshi ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued a clarification over Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s earlier statement in which he had said it is the Afghan government’s...

Indian-American girl in Johns Hopkins’ world’s ‘brightest’ list NEW YORK: Indian-American schoolgirl Natasha Peri, 11, has been named in the worlds “brightest” students list based on results of above-grade-level testing of 19,000 students across 84 countries, according to...

Rohit Ghai among top Michelin star chefs to dazzle Dubai Expo 2020 DUBAI: Rohit Ghai, one of the hottest Indian chefs on the planet, is all set to tickle the palate of millions at the Expo 2020 Dubai later this year when...

Rahul Gandhi rides bicycle to Parliament to protest fuel hike NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday rode a bicycle to the parliament in protest of rise in fuel prices particularly petrol which has crossed Rs 100 per litre...

Mizoram faces shortage of medicines, writes to Centre on blockade AIZAWL: The Mizoram Health Minister has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home and Health Ministers to intervene as the state has been facing severe crisis of medicines including life...

India reports 30,549 new COVID-19 cases, 422 deaths NEW DELHI: India’s tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,17,26,507 after 30,549 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on...

Sony unveils second trailer of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ WASHINGTON: Sony Pictures Entertainment, on Monday released the second highly anticipated trailer of their most awaited film ‘Venom: Let there be Carnage’ and it was all about Tom Hardy vs....

‘Lord of the Rings’ series to be out on September 2 next year WASHINGTON: The release date of ‘Lord of the Rings’ is out. The most awaited TV fantasy series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022. As per Variety,...

Older adults are happier when space matches personality: Study WASHINGTON: The old saying, “Home is where the heart is,” has some new science to back it up. A new study has found photos of a person’s living space can...

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi speaks to Manpreet, wishes men’s hockey team luck for bronze medal match NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh after the side lost the semi-final clash against Belgium in the ongoing...

Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena is furious over the remark of “…as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan” by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prasad Lad as party’s...

Tokyo Olympics: India men’s hockey team lose semis 2-5 to Belgium, to play for bronze TOKYO: The Manpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team suffered a defeat at the hands of Belgium in the first semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at Oi Hockey Stadium...

Delhi reports 51 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: The national capital reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries and zero deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the...

BCB trying to reschedule series against England after T20 WC DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury has said the board is trying to reschedule the series against England after the T20 World Cup. England and Bangladesh...

Biden nominates Indian-American to be first Muslim envoy for religious freedom NEW YORK: President Joe Biden has nominated an Indian-American, Rashad Hussain, as the Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, and if approved by the Senate he will be the first Muslim...

Trump’s ‘Muslim ban’ harmed health of Muslim-Americans: Study NEW YORK: When former US President Donald Trump issued an executive order in 2017 banning Muslims from select countries from travelling to the US, the sweeping decree quickly rippled down...