India Post

Winter to stay for some more time, predicts Met office

January 29
16:37 2020
NEW DELHI: Winters this time seem to be in no mood to leave Delhi-NCR region as fresh rainfall has extended the cold spell, adding to the woes.

“Due to western disturbance there are rains and snowfall. The temperature is expected to dip further during the next three days. It will improve only in February,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, senior Meteorologist told IANS.

In Delhi, Safdarjung 8.0 mm and Palam 3.0 mm rainfall was recorded from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning, tweeted the Meteorological Department.

The Met department also tweeted: “Fairly widespread rainfall observed over Jammu & Kashmir, HP, Uttarakhand, Bihar; scattered over Gangetic West bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West UP and isolated over NW Raj, north Chhattisgarh and NW MP during 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0530 hours IST of today.”

The minimum temperature recorded in the Safdarjung area on Wednesday morning was 11 degrees Celcius.

The Met department also said: “Under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir between 3.1 and 7.6 km above mean sea level and induced cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rain or snow very likely to occur over Western Himalayan region during the next 24 hours.”

It also predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorm during the next 24 hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

For the next three days the Met Department has predicted dense fog in the northwest Indian region. “Dense fog very likely over plains of northwest India during the next three days and over Rajasthan next two days,” said the Met department official website.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) the air quality of Delhi fell in moderate category with overall air quality at 190. PM10 was recorded 138 and PM2.5 was 87.

“The overall Delhi AQI is in the lower end of the poor category at the border to moderate category on January 29 morning. The rainfall under the influence of western disturbance has contributed to the significant improvement in air quality. Marginal deterioration in AQI to higher end of poor to lower end of very poor is expected by tomorrow. Further deterioration to very poor category is forecasted for January 31.” said SAFAR. PTI

