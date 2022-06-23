India Post News Paper

WION News launches extensive outdoor campaign in the USA

June 23
15:28 2022
WION News seeks to garner more viewership from this campaign

India/USA: Wion News, India’s first international news channel, has launched an extensive outdoor campaign in New York and Washington, DC markets for a period of 30-days. The campaign leverages 125-sites, including Digital Bus Shelters and Digital News Stands in critical areas targeting global news viewers and political influencers.

The objective of this campaign is to increase brand recognition and recall among audiences in both regions. WION News aspires to expand the market’s existing channel viewership and site traffic through both linear and digital means. The brand aims to ramp up the app downloads from the US market to present viewers with relevant news content.

WION News Outdoor CampaignSpeaking about the campaign, Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, Zee Media Corporation Ltd says, “We are excited about this campaign and hope to increase our brand awareness in the US market. Being a global news channel, the US has always been an important market for us, and we look forward to growing our share in the channel’s viewership. Our focus on facts and no-frills news has been key in building the brand.”

WION news hosts an exclusive 30-minute show live from the USA studio at 7PM IST and 1:30 GMT daily. Brand enjoys a healthy traffic from the US market with almost 20% website traffic coming from the USA. The channel plans to further expand its regional distribution through implementation of critical marketing campaigns.

The channel is available for viewers through YouTube, IOS, ANDROID, ROKU, AMAZON FIRE TV, KLOWD TV, GLEWED TV, and DISTRO TV in the US Market.

About WION: It is an Indian multinational English news channel headquartered in New Delhi. It is owned by the Essel Group and is part of the Zee Media network of channels. According to the Indian news magazine The Week, the channel covers global news and current affairs from an Indian perspective.

