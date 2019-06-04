Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Greedy Mithila Actress Mithila Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an actor and wants to explore as much...
  • Salman, the counsellor If there was an alternate career option for Salman Khan, he would be best suited for a counsellor’s job, says his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif. Katrina spoke about it when...
  • No smoking Filmmaker Farah Khan says she will not glorify smoking via her films. Farah was interacting with the media on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness about...
  • Kangana-KJo reunion Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut, who made the nepotism debate a hot topic in Bollywood, were caught in the same frame in a selfie clicked ahead of Prime...
  • No varsity for Ananya “Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films,” says actor Chunky Panday of his daughter Ananya Panday, who has just made her Bollywood debut with...
  • Mauritius: An island paradise in the Indian Ocean Mauritius is the premier holiday destination island on the Indian Ocean. It’s a famous honeymoon location, and is also ideal for a relaxing trip with your family. The amazing beauty...
  • Switzerland’s beloved Lion Monument threatened with decay JAYANT K. SINGH LUCERNE: It’s a giant dying lion carved into the cliff face of a former sandstone quarry, above a pond and set in a landscaped garden in this...
  • Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers MADISON, Wisconsin: Wisconsin might be best known for its beer offerings, but the state’s wineries are drawing tourists from across the Upper Midwest. The state’s winery tasting rooms welcomed an...
  • Deaths on Mt Everest rise as Nepal issues more permits NAMCHE, Nepal: Nepal’s reluctance to limit the number of permits it issues to scale Mount Everest has contributed to dangerous overcrowding, with inexperienced climbers impeding others and causing deadly delays,...
  • Indian-origin woman gets 22 years to life in prison for strangling stepdaughter to death NEW YORK: An Indian-origin woman in the US has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for strangling her nine-year-old stepdaughter to death in a bathtub, a crime...
  

Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers

Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers
June 04
12:01 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MADISON, Wisconsin: Wisconsin might be best known for its beer offerings, but the state’s wineries are drawing tourists from across the Upper Midwest.
The state’s winery tasting rooms welcomed an estimated 1.78 million visits in 2015, bringing in nearly $50 million in wine tourism, according to a Michigan State University study.
The survey conducted at select wineries in Wisconsin found that most people didn’t visit to learn about wine, but rather for leisure, said Dan McCole, the study’s author.

Roughly 10 per cent of US wineries are located in the Great Lakes region, but the area only produces 1 per cent of the product, McCole told Wisconsin Public Radio.
Wisconsin’s bitter cold doesn’t allow the state’s grapes to produce the same type of wine as those from France’s Bordeaux region or Tuscany. Some of the wineries import grape juices from other states to supplement locally grown grapes or other fruits.

McCole, who’s also an associate professor of tourism and sustainability at Michigan State University, said the Badger State doesn’t have to produce the highest quality wines.
“It does not need to rival that of France or California,” he said. “It just needs to be good enough.”
McCole discovered that visitors are looking for palatable wine and a good experience.

Many of the state’s wineries are easily accessible from big cities, such as Milwaukee and Madison, which makes them attractive for day trips, McCole added.
The economic impact of wine tourism in Wisconsin is slightly less than states where people need to travel far distances and stay overnight, according to the study.
“You would be surprised by some of the numbers. The amount of wine I believe actually parallels that of beer drank in the state,” said Ryan Prellwitz, president of the Wisconsin Winery Association.

Prellwitz also owns the Vines and Rushes Winery in Ripon, where he produced up to 70,000 bottles of wine a year.
But he expressed worry that some of the state’s at least 100 wineries could go out of business as farms and other agricultural operations struggle to stay open.
“There are easier ways to make money than owning a winery,” Prellwitz said. AP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Online Gaming Platforms Keep Players Hooked with Smart Reward Strategy It was around the late 2000s that online gaming really took off in India. Ever since it has both the young and the old hooked. Thanks to increasingly fast and...
  • LPU School of Agriculture holds ‘Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane’ JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: The School of Agriculture at Lovely Professional University organized a ‘Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane’ for farmers of...
  • Sikh bodies demand probe into 2007 blasphemy case JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service Alliance of  Sikh Organisations (ASO), a conglomeration of 30 Sikh bodies, has demanded reopening of the May 2007 case in...
  • Greedy Mithila Actress Mithila Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an actor and wants to explore as much...
  • Salman, the counsellor If there was an alternate career option for Salman Khan, he would be best suited for a counsellor’s job, says his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif. Katrina spoke about it when...
  • No smoking Filmmaker Farah Khan says she will not glorify smoking via her films. Farah was interacting with the media on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness about...
  • Kangana-KJo reunion Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut, who made the nepotism debate a hot topic in Bollywood, were caught in the same frame in a selfie clicked ahead of Prime...
  • No varsity for Ananya “Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films,” says actor Chunky Panday of his daughter Ananya Panday, who has just made her Bollywood debut with...
  • Mauritius: An island paradise in the Indian Ocean Mauritius is the premier holiday destination island on the Indian Ocean. It’s a famous honeymoon location, and is also ideal for a relaxing trip with your family. The amazing beauty...
  • Switzerland’s beloved Lion Monument threatened with decay JAYANT K. SINGH LUCERNE: It’s a giant dying lion carved into the cliff face of a former sandstone quarry, above a pond and set in a landscaped garden in this...
  • Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers MADISON, Wisconsin: Wisconsin might be best known for its beer offerings, but the state’s wineries are drawing tourists from across the Upper Midwest. The state’s winery tasting rooms welcomed an...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.