With 10 lakhs cured in 11 days, India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 50 lakhs

With 10 lakhs cured in 11 days, India’s COVID-19 recoveries cross 50 lakhs
September 28
09:46 2020
NEW DELHI: With 10 lakh recoveries in just 11 days, India’s total recoveries crossed 50 lakh-mark on Monday.

“India’s total recoveries cross the landmark milestone of 50 lakh. The rise from 1 lakh in June ’20 has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days,” said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The ministry also informed that recovered cases have outpaced active cases by over five times.

“India has witnessed a very high level of more than 90,000 recoveries every day recently. Recovered cases have outpaced active cases by more than 5 times,” it said.

“The commendable feat has been achieved through enhanced medical infrastructure, implementation of the standard treatment protocol, full dedication and commitment of doctors, paramedics, and frontline workers,” the ministry said in a series of tweets. (ANI)

